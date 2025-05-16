From the red clay courts in Paris and the meticulously maintained grass courts in London to the vibrant energy of New York City, World of Hyatt and the Park Hyatt brand offer exclusive experiences and luxurious stays

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced that World of Hyatt is serving up something extraordinary this tennis season unlocking unforgettable luxury and unmatched access for members. As a newly named World of Hyatt ambassador, Jessica Pegula brings her expertise on the court to curated experiences, offering exclusive insights into the sport's most prestigious moments. From elite tournament experiences to luxurious stays, World of Hyatt seamlessly blends the thrill of the game with world-class hospitality, redefining luxury for tennis enthusiasts around the globe.

Jessica Pegula Named World of Hyatt Ambassador

World of Hyatt welcomes world-class tennis star Jessica Pegula as its newest ambassador, bringing her passion for excellence and travel to the World of Hyatt portfolio. As one of the top-ranked players in the world, Pegula embodies dedication, performance, and a global lifestyle-making her the perfect fit for World of Hyatt's commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences. Through this collaboration, Pegula will offer exclusive insights into elite tennis travel, showcase Park Hyatt hotels around the world, and provide World of Hyatt members with unique opportunities to engage with the sport at the highest level.

"I'm thrilled to join World of Hyatt as its newest ambassador. When you're on the road for nearly 10 months a year, finding a place that feels like a true home-away-from-home makes all the difference. The spacious accommodations at Park Hyatt hotels give me the freedom to keep up with my workouts and even enjoy a spa treatment without leaving my room-it's a game-changer," said Jessica Pegula, top ranked American tennis star recognized for power and precision. "After a long day on the court, being able to relax with a glass of wine and enjoy a delicious meal from a world-class restaurant is exactly what I need to recover and recharge. This collaboration truly reflects how I live, train, and unwind."

Jessica Pegula will provide members access to premium tennis experiences through World of Hyatt. Members can stay tuned for upcoming World of Hyatt FIND experiences, including two private tennis clinics with Jessica-where expert instruction and mindfulness come together in a luxury retreat. More information coming soon and stay tuned for exclusive events, curated experiences, and exciting collaborations as World of Hyatt and Jessica Pegula showcase luxury travel for guests, members and fans alike.

"Jessica's journey as a world-class athlete, constantly traveling and competing on the global stage, truly inspired our team," said Laurie Blair, senior vice president, marketing, Hyatt. "Her passion for purposeful travel and wellness aligns perfectly with our vision. That's why we're extremely pleased to introduce a series of exclusive Unmatched Itineraries-luxury-curated World of Hyatt FIND experiences designed to immerse our guests in the excitement of the tennis season while enjoying the elevated comfort, culinary excellence, and personalized service that defines the Park Hyatt brand. Whether you're a lifelong tennis fan or a curious traveler, these itineraries invite you to experience the world like Jessica does-one unforgettable match at a time."

Introducing Unmatched Itineraries

World of Hyatt is offering a series of Unmatched Itineraries packages of luxurious experiences and tailored activities in major tennis event host cities, granting members exclusive access to refined experiences. From wine tasting and private yacht tours to relaxing spa treatments and curated culinary journeys, each itinerary is designed to immerse travelers in the essence of modern luxury at Park Hyatt hotels. Explore all three Unmatched Itineraries below:

Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme Experience Paris during one of its most thrilling moments in tennis with this exclusive four-night package curated by World of Hyatt beginning on May 31, 2025, at Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme to showcase the very best of the City of Lights. From championship energy in the air to Michelin-starred cuisine and refined cultural touches, every element of the itinerary reflects the city's signature elegance and excellence, as only World of Hyatt can provide. Bid on this experience here!

Park Hyatt London River Thames Experience the pinnacle of tennis tradition, where history and prestige unfold on revered grass courts. Enjoy a four-night stay at Park Hyatt London River Thames, where you will set sail on a luxury boat charter along the River Thames, indulge in an elegant afternoon tea at Nine Elms Kitchen Terrace, savor the Flight of Terroir wine tasting and relax with a rejuvenating Golden Hour Spa Experience-a perfect blend of taste, tranquility, and sophistication. More information coming soon on FIND.

Park Hyatt New York End the tennis season with a sophisticated experience that blends relaxation and timeless luxury all in the heart of Manhattan. Savor a Chef's Tasting Menu and a martini and Petrossian caviar pairing at Park Hyatt New York's Living Room, a curated picnic experience in Central Park, and refresh with the rejuvenating Energy of the Glaciers Facial at Spa Nalai. More information coming soon on FIND.

More Coming Soon, Both On and Off the Courts

Keep an eye on the courts throughout the major tennis season World of Hyatt will be adding World of Hyatt patches on key players, deepening its footprint in the world of tennis and connecting its global members to the passion, precision, and power of the game.

From luxurious stays to members-only moments, don't miss the chance to sign up to be a World of Hyatt member and stay tuned more unmatched experiences and exclusive tennis moments will be coming soon.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt's award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in Hyatt's Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Breathless Resorts Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, and me and all hotels; the Inclusive Portfolio, including Zoëtry® Wellness Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts Spas, Dreams® Resorts Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels Resorts, Sunscape® Resorts Spas, and Alua Hotels Resorts®; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove. Lifestyle Portfolio brands The Standard®, The StandardX and Bunkhouse® Hotels will participate in World of Hyatt in the future. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, digital key, and exclusive member rates. With 56 million members and counting, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt's strategic loyalty collaboration with American Airlines AAdvantage. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with World of Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter

