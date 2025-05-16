Industrial Communication Market worth $26.06 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial communication market size will reach USD 26.06 billion by 2030 from USD 20.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2025 and 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The major factors driving the industrial communication market are the rising deployment of 5G technology in the automotive, construction, and manufacturing sectors. The rising adoption of machine-to-machine communication to optimize industrial efficiency and automation technologies, the integration of smart grid technologies in the energy sector, and the surging adoption of Industry 4.0 to optimize industrial efficiency and automation technologies further drive the market. Financial incentives have been introduced to integrate PLCs and SCADA into manufacturing sectors. These factors, along with the accelerating adoption of wireless networks across industrial sectors and the convergence of industrial AI and digital twin technology, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

Industrial Communication Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 20.45 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 26.06 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% Market Size Available for 2024-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, By Communication Protocol, By Vertical, By Geography Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Increasing adoption of wireless networks across industrial sectors Key Market Opportunities Increasing adoption of wireless networks across industrial sectors Key Market Drivers Government efforts to boost industrial automation



PROFIBUS segment is projected to dominate the industrial communication market during the forecast period.

Based on Fieldbus protocol type, the PROFIBUS segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its widespread use and continued reliability in the industrial communication market, particularly in the field of process and discrete manufacturing. Its reliability and interoperability with a wide spectrum of industrial devices and its real-time communication capabilities make it a first choice for existing and upcoming automation projects. PROFIBUS DP, in particular, is extensively used for fast data exchange at the device level. At the same time, PROFIBUS PA caters to process industries by enabling power and data transmission over a single cable, simplifying installation in hazardous environments. Availability of compatible hardware, strong vendor support, and simplification to be integrated with other protocols, such as PROFINET, continues to strengthen its dominance as industries adopt modern Ethernet technologies.

Pharmaceuticals & medical devices segment is expected to record the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

The pharmaceuticals & medical devices segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the projected period. One of the key drivers of this trend is the increasing adoption of automation, real-time data monitoring, and compliance with regulatory requirements industry-wide. The need for robust and secure communication networks increases as automation expands in these facilities to facilitate seamless interaction between machines, systems, and data systems. Pharmaceutical manufacturing has a strong focus on precision, error-free processes, and strict quality requirements, highlighting the importance of advanced communication solutions.

China is likely to dominate the global industrial communication market during the forecast period.

China is likely to dominate the global industrial communication industry during the forecast period, fueled by its mature manufacturing infrastructure and increasing roll-out of industrial automation technologies. The country has been a world center for mass production for decades, and investments in modernizing factory operations with state-of-the-art communication infrastructure keep reinforcing its leadership position. Strategic efforts to increase productivity and the extensive use of smart technologies in industries such as electronics, automotive, and heavy machinery help drive this dominance. Additionally, robust government support and the availability of many domestic technology suppliers facilitate quicker adoption of industrial communication solutions at scale.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the industrial communication companies include Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Rockwell Automation (US), Moxa Inc. (Taiwan), Belden Inc. (US), ABB (Switzerland), and Schneider Electric (France).

