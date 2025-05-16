NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Aerospace Launches New EdTech Division to Advance Immersive Education and Workforce Development

PARK CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Uplift Aerospace (OTC:NRPI) announced today the expansion of Starborn Academy, its immersive STEM education platform, alongside the launch of a new EdTech Division focused on transforming both education and workforce development through virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Building on the success of Starborn Academy programs in Utah, Colorado, and California, the newly formed EdTech Division at Uplift Aerospace will develop and scale immersive learning modules for two critical domains:

K-12 Education - Equipping students with the skills and inspiration to pursue STEM careers through hands-on, experiential learning. Workforce Development - Delivering training programs aligned with professional certifications to accelerate skills acquisition for trades, technical roles, and emerging industries.

To lead this new EdTech Division, Uplift has brought together a specialized team of VR and AI experts who are designing personalized, scalable learning experiences for schools, trades training programs, and professional upskilling initiatives. These modules are intended to reduce training time and cost while increasing engagement and retention for learners of all ages.

As part of this strategic expansion, Uplift Aerospace has launched a new Starborn Academy website: www.starbornacademy.com , showcasing program details.

Results from recent Starborn Academy programs in all middle school in the Salt Lake City School District underscore its effectiveness:

63% of students reported increased awareness of STEM careers

52% expressed greater interest in pursuing STEM-related jobs

43% became more interested in computer science

These outcomes demonstrate the program's ability to bridge classroom learning with real-world application-preparing the next generation for future careers in science, technology, and skilled professions. A new video featuring testimonials from students, teachers, and administrators is available here , offering a closer look at the program's impact.

For more information or to explore collaboration opportunities, visit www.starbornacademy.com or follow @upliftaerospace.

About Starborn Academy

Starborn Academy is the education and workforce development division of Uplift Aerospace.

Uplift Aerospace (Symbol: NRPI) is a space technology company based in Park City, Utah, advancing workforce development through immersive education, scientific research, and commercial spaceflight. Its software division, Starborn Academy, provides education and entertainment solutions that integrate training simulations with real-world experiences to build proficiency through hands-on, problem-based learning. Uplift also supports research and flight operations through partnerships with universities and research institutions.

Media Contact

Uplift Aerospace: Emily Higgins - press@upliftaerospace.com

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

