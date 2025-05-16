Laboratory Information Management System Market worth US$5.19 billion by 2030 with 12.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Laboratory Information Management System Market, valued at US$2.54 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 12.5%, reaching US$2.88 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$5.19 billion by 2030. The adoption of cloud-based LIMS is driven by the growing volume of laboratory data, growing pharmaceutical & biotechnology R&D expenditure, and the reduced total cost of ownership for informatics solutions. Factors such as automation, improved data accuracy, regulatory compliance, and efficient workflow management are fuelling this growth. Additionally, the integration of AI and machine learning in LIMS platforms enhances decision-making and predictive analytics. Cloud systems enable real-time data access, remote collaboration, and faster turnaround times, driving further innovation in the market. Growing emergence of low-code/low-code solutions and emerging markets such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, Brazil, and the Middle East present lucrative opportunities for growth.

By deployment mode, the cloud-based segment is expected to register a substantial growth in the Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market, by deployment mode. It is driven by scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The ability to adapt to changing workloads, reduced upfront investments, and lower maintenance costs make cloud solutions attractive to diverse laboratories. The accessibility and ease of remote data management meet the needs of a modern workforce, while enhanced security features address data protection and compliance concerns. As the industry prioritizes agility, cost efficiency, and data security, the growth of cloud-based deployment in LIMS is expected to continue. In 2025, the cloud-based segment is expected to witness substantial growth. This expansion is driven by scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, which make cloud deployment attractive to a wide range of laboratories.

By industry, the life sciences sector is rapidly becoming the largest growing market for LIMS, driven by the increasing complexity of research, regulatory demands, and the need for effective data management. As personalized medicine, genomics, and biotechnology continue to advance, laboratories face the challenge of handling vast volumes of data while maintaining compliance and operational efficiency. LIMS solutions offer life sciences organizations the tools necessary to optimize workflows, improve data integrity, and meet stringent regulatory standards, playing a key role in fostering innovation and supporting growth in this vital industry.

By geography, North America is the largest and most dominant region for LIMS adoption, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, and stringent regulatory frameworks. The demand for efficient data management, improved lab productivity, and compliance with regulations such as FDA 21 CFR Part 11 has fuelled the widespread adoption of LIMS across various industries, including life sciences, healthcare, and food & beverage. The increasing trend of digital transformation in laboratories and the growing need for real-time data access position North America as the key market for LIMS solutions, further propelling its growth in the region.

LabWare (US), LabVantage (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies (US), LabLynx, Inc. (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Labworks LLC (US), Autoscribe Informatics (a wholly owned subsidiary of Autoscribe Limited) (US), Accelerated Technology Laboratories (ATL), Starlims corporation (US), CloudLIMS (US), Computing Solutions, Inc. (US), GenoLogics Inc. (an Illumina Company) (Canada), Siemens (Germany), Novatek International (Canada), Ovation (US), Clinsys (US) Labworks (US), Illumina (US), Eusoft Ltd (UK), Labtrack (US), and Caliber Technologies (US) are the major players in this market. These companies are mainly focusing on strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, expansion, and product launches and updates to remain competitive and further increase their share in the market.

LabWare (US)

LabWare is a leading global provider of laboratory informatics solutions, offering advanced Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS). The company supports a broad spectrum of sectors, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, environmental sciences, and food safety testing. LabWare continuously evolves its software to uphold regulatory standards, ensure data integrity, and enhance lab efficiency. Through strategic collaborations and system integrations, it delivers customizable and scalable solutions that align with client-specific requirements. With a broad global presence and a varied customer base, LabWare plays a vital role in advancing digital transformation and automation within laboratory environments. In March 2025, LabWare launched LabWare ASSURE, a new addition to its SaaS LIMS portfolio.

LabVantage Solutions (US):

LabVantage Solutions is a leading global provider of laboratory informatics solutions, offering a comprehensive platform that includes LIMS, Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELN), Laboratory Execution Systems (LES), and Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS). Their integrated, browser-based platform is designed to enhance laboratory efficiency, data integrity, and regulatory compliance across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and environmental sciences. In March 2025, LabVantage Solutions released LabVantage 8.9, the latest version of its flagship Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), introducing several enhancements to improve laboratory productivity, efficiency, and compliance.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US):

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is a global leader in the market, offering comprehensive solutions that integrate LIMS, Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELN), Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS), and Laboratory Execution Systems (LES). Its flagship product, SampleManager LIMS, streamlines lab operations, enhances data integrity, and ensures regulatory compliance across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and environmental sciences. In July 2024, the company partnered with Labguru to integrate its cloud-based ELN with Thermo Fisher's LIMS solutions.

