Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF)



16-May-2025 / 15:33 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 16 May 2025

Edison issues report on VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF)

Edison issues report on VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LSE: VOF)

Over the 12 months to end-March 2025, VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF) reported a 4.7% decline in NAV per share on a sterling total return (TR) basis, driven predominantly by profit taking in some of VOF's largest holdings. The fund underperformed the VN Index, which posted a 2.4% loss (affected by US dollar weakness, with the US dollar return being a modest 0.4%), over the 12-month period, while it remains ahead of the index over the long term (outperforming by 1.3pp per annum over the last 10 years). In April, the US's tariff announcement led to a market sell-off, and currently the VN Index is 4% and VOF's NAV 5% lower than end-March. VOF's active engagement with investee companies can support them in navigating more turbulent times.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority .

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



