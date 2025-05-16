MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Green Technology and Sustainability Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Green Technology and Sustainability Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights CropX Technologies, AquiPor Technologies, Trace Genomics, Treevia Forest Technologies, Pycno, Factlines, Treeni, and EcoCart among the top companies actively shaping the future of the Green Technology and Sustainability Startups/SMEs.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in Green Technology and Sustainability Startups/SMEs:

AquiPor is dedicated to transforming urban stormwater infrastructure and improving water quality by developing and applying permeable hardscape technology. The company is at the forefront of innovation, combining proprietary engineering solutions, utility integration technologies, and low-carbon concrete advancements to create sustainable infrastructure. As a specialized provider in engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM), AquiPor is uniquely equipped to deliver scalable, high-performance green infrastructure solutions tailored for urban environments. Its work supports the implementation of low-impact development strategies, helping cities manage stormwater more effectively while reducing environmental footprints. By advancing stormwater management technologies and promoting eco-conscious urban development, AquiPor demonstrates a strong commitment to building resilient, sustainable communities for the future.

CropX Technologies is a fast-growing global leader in agricultural farm management solutions, with operations spanning over 50 countries across all arable continents. Its flagship offering, the CropX Agronomic Farm Management System, delivers advanced, soil-to-sky insights through an intuitive platform designed to support decision-making and planning across multiple farms and fields. The system combines real-time soil data, climate information, and crop modeling into a user-friendly app with a comprehensive digital agronomic tool suite. Backed by leading agribusiness partners and venture capital investors, CropX continues to set new standards in precision agriculture, prioritizing both environmental sustainability and increased productivity. In December 2023, CropX expanded its footprint in Adelaide, Australia, further strengthening its position as a top provider of digital irrigation management solutions and reinforcing its role as a global leader in innovative farming technologies.

Trace Genomics is a pioneering leader in applying high-definition genomics to unlock hidden insights within soil, advancing the mission of building healthier soils and a more sustainable planet. Trace Genomics delivers a robust platform that enables targeted insights and actionable outcomes for modern agriculture by seamlessly integrating genomics, soil science, and machine learning. The company's technology empowers agricultural partners to drive innovation toward a net-zero food production system. Trace Genomics is critical in optimizing soil health by decoding complex genetic data, supporting more innovative, sustainable farming practices.

Explore the full quadrant report and see how companies are positioned in the Green Technology and Sustainability Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025-

https://www.360quadrants.com/software/green-technology-sustainability-startups

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 100 companies, of which the top 18 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Green Technology and Sustainability Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Offering (Software and Services), Technology (IoT, AI and ML, digital twin, cloud computing, cyber security, edge computing, and blockchain), and Vertical (retail and consumer goods, automotive and transportation, energy and utilities, chemicals and materials, manufacturing, agriculture, BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, and others).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting Blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

Download Free Sample @https://www.360quadrants.com/software/green-technology-sustainability-startups

