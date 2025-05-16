Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerial responsibilities and personsclosely associated with them
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
Scott Hill
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief People Officer
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 31p each
GB00BPCT7534
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of Restricted Share Award nil cost share options granted under the Capita Executive Plan 2021 and sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance of shares.
c)
Price (s) and Volume(s) -
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
Price(s)
£nil
Volume(s)
45,138
Sale of shares
£2.1825
21,258
Retention of shares
£nil
23,880
d)
Aggregated information
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
£nil
45,138
Sale of shares
£2.1825
21,258
Retention of shares
£nil
23,880
e)
Date of the transaction
15 May 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options)
London Stock Exchange for the sale of shares to cover liability to income tax and national insurance arising on exercise of share options.