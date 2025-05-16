Anzeige
Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
WKN: A4189D | ISIN: GB00BPCT7534 | Ticker-Symbol: CTA0
Tradegate
14.05.25 | 07:30
2,648 Euro
+1,07 % +0,028
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6262,67217:11
PR Newswire
16.05.2025 16:48 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerial responsibilities and personsclosely associated with them

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Scott Hill

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief People Officer

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 31p each

GB00BPCT7534

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Restricted Share Award nil cost share options granted under the Capita Executive Plan 2021 and sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance of shares.

c)

Price (s) and Volume(s) -

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options

Price(s)

£nil

Volume(s)

45,138

Sale of shares

£2.1825

21,258

Retention of shares

£nil

23,880

d)

Aggregated information

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options

£nil

45,138

Sale of shares

£2.1825

21,258

Retention of shares

£nil

23,880

e)

Date of the transaction

15 May 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options)

London Stock Exchange for the sale of shares to cover liability to income tax and national insurance arising on exercise of share options.


