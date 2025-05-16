DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director Declaration

Cairn Homes plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director Declaration 16-May-2025 / 15:36 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cairn Homes plc 16 May 2025 DIRECTOR DECLARATION Pursuant to Euronext Dublin Listing Rule 6.1.8 and London Stock Exchange Listing Rule 6.4.9, Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn" or "the Company") notifies that Mr. Bernard Byrne, non-executive Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Greencoat Renewables plc, with effect from 15 May 2025. -ENDS- For further information, contact: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

May 16, 2025 10:36 ET (14:36 GMT)