Interfield Global Software Inc.: Interfield Announces Delisting From Cboe Canada Exchange, Provides Update on Status of Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order and Announces Extension of MOU With Abhi Joint Venture

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interfield Global Software Inc.(the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated February 18, 2025, that the common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") have been delisted from the Cboe Canada Exchange (the "Cboe") as of the close of trading on May 12, 2025. The Company will remain a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and continues to work toward listing the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Failure to File Cease Trade Order Update

The Company also announces that due to delays in filing its annual audited financial statements, chief executive officer and chief financial officer certifications of the annual filings, accompanying management discussion and analysis and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), the Company anticipates that it will be delayed in filing its consolidated interim financial reports for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (the "Interim Filings"). On April 4, 2025, as a result of the delay in the Company completing the Annual Filings, the British Columbia Securities Commission as the principal regulator of the Company issued a failure-to-file cease trade order to the Company under ?National Policy 11-207 Failure-To-File Cease Trade Orders And Revocations In Multiple Jurisdictions.

The delay is a result of the Company's auditors requiring additional time to complete their audit, which is required to be completed before the Interim Filings can be completed. The Company's management continues to work diligently with its auditors, to complete the Annual Filings and expects to complete the Annual Filings on or before June 15, 2025. ?The Company expects that it will complete the Interim Filings contemporaneously with the Annual Filings.

The Company confirms that, other than as disclosed in prior press releases and material change reports, there have been no material business developments since the filing on November 12, 2024 of the Company's consolidated ?interim financial reports for the period ended September 30, 2024?. There are no insolvency proceedings involving the Company.

Abhi Joint Venture Update

Further to its news releases dated November 18, 2024, January 21, 2025 and February 18, 2025, the Company announces that it has made further progress towards the completion of its joint venture with Abhi Fintech Ltd. ("Abhi"), pending which Abhi and Interfield Solutions have extended the term of their previously announced MOU until October 31, 2025.

About Abhi

Abhi is a prominent fintech company, earning recognition as one of the Future 100 companies in the UAE. It was also the first to receive the Technology Pioneer 2023 Award by the World Economic Forum, making fintech history in the MENAP region. Abhi offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including EWA, payroll solutions, and SME financing.

About Interfield Global Software Inc.

The Company is an unlisted reporting issuer and operates out of Dubai, U.A.E through its wholly owned subsidiary, Interfield Software Solutions LLC ("Interfield Solutions").

Interfield Solutions is a software company that services numerous industrial segments worldwide including oil and gas, mining and renewables. Interfield Solutions has two operating divisions, E-commerce and Software as a Service. Equipment Hound, the company's flagship product of its E-commerce division, is an industrial equipment marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers around the globe. Equipment Hound manages a catalogue of equipment from various suppliers and provides procurement solutions for buyers. It includes features such as requests for quotes, logistics support and third-party verification. ToolSuite, the company's flagship product of its Software as a Service division, is a cloud based data collection and management platform that digitizes industrial processes and provides real-time auditable data for clients.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Harold Hemmerich"

Harold Hemmerich, Chief Financial Officer & Director

Phone: +971 50 558 8349

