Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 16-May-2025 / 15:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio DATE: May 15, 2025 Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables in the amount of TL 244.529.933,21 which is the sum of principal amount and accrued contractual interest arising from loans, credit cards, general purpose loans, cheque accounts, commercial loans, overdraft accounts receivables and all other related receivables and expenses together with their accrued interest as of March 25, 2025, to Dogru Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 41.000.100,00. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 388960 EQS News ID: 2139864 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 16, 2025 10:46 ET (14:46 GMT)