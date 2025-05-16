Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
16.05.25 | 08:05
2,260 Euro
-8,87 % -0,220
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0203,10018:37
Dow Jones News
16.05.2025 17:33 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance CMB Application

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance CMB Application 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument 
issuance CMB Application 
16-May-2025 / 16:02 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Bond, subordinated debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance CMB 
Application 
 
DATE: May 16, 2025 
 
 
Reference: Our Bank's Public Disclosures dated 06/02/2025 and 16/04/2025 
 
It was announced with our Bank's public disclosures stated in the reference that, on its meeting held on February 06, 
2025, the Board of Directors has resolved to, subject to market conditions, for the bond, subordinated debts and/or 
other form of debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance (Including issuance of 
bonds can be included in the calculation of the equity and/or subordinated debts) transactions up to USUSD6,000,000,000 
in total or equivalent in TL or in any other foreign currency, with different series and maturities and fixed and/or 
floating interest rates to be determined at the time of issuance in accordance with market conditions, to be sold 
outside Turkey in one or more issuances without public offering, and the relevant application process to the 
transaction has been initiated with the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") on April 16, 2025. It was announced in the 
weekly-bulletin of the CMB numbered 2025/30 that the above-mentioned application has been approved by the CMB. 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      TGBD 
LEI Code:    5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  388961 
EQS News ID:  2139868 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2139868&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2025 11:02 ET (15:02 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.