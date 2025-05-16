Sportswear Market to Reach $128.41 Billion by 2031, Driven by Health and Wellness Trend | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportswear Market is Segmented by Type (Hats, Upper Garment, Under Clothing, Skirts), by Application (Professional Athletic, Amateur Sport).

The Sportswear Market was valued at USD 102640 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 128410 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Sportswear Market:

The sportswear market continues to thrive due to its alignment with modern consumer needs for performance, comfort, and style. Shifts toward healthier lifestyles, fashion-forward activewear, and sustainability are reshaping product innovations and branding strategies. Increased sports participation along with the rise of digital commerce and social influence, creates robust demand across segments. As the industry expands its appeal through inclusivity, regional outreach, and personalization, it remains one of the most dynamic sectors in the apparel landscape. With these multi-dimensional drivers, the sportswear market is positioned for sustained global growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SPORTSWEAR MARKET:

Upper garments such as jerseys, compression tops, and performance T-shirts are primary contributors to the sportswear market's growth. These garments incorporate moisture-wicking, breathable, and stretchable materials that enhance athletic performance and user comfort. Popularity in fitness and wellness activities like gym workouts, yoga, and running has increased the demand for functional upper wear. Moreover, sponsorship and branding opportunities on jerseys in sports leagues significantly boost market visibility and consumer interest. As fashion trends integrate sporty aesthetics, upper garments have become everyday wear, appealing to a wider audience beyond athletes. Their dual appeal for performance and casual wear positions them as a critical growth segment in the sportswear market.

Amateur sports play a vital role in expanding the sportswear market by fostering consistent consumer demand across age groups and regions. School leagues, community clubs, and recreational teams create substantial need for jerseys, footwear, and accessories. Unlike professional sports, amateur sports generate repeat purchases due to regular training, seasonal upgrades, and team-specific gear. The affordability and accessibility of basic sportswear encourage wider adoption, further stimulating market penetration. In addition, governments and NGOs promoting physical activity and youth engagement contribute to increased sports participation, directly influencing sportswear consumption. This strong grassroots foundation provides long-term sustainability and growth opportunities for the global sportswear industry.

The growing emphasis on health and wellness is significantly influencing consumer preferences, prompting greater investment in activewear. Individuals are increasingly integrating physical activity into their daily routines, including gym sessions, jogging, and home workouts. This surge in health awareness has led to heightened demand for performance-oriented clothing that enhances mobility, flexibility, and breathability. Furthermore, wellness influencers and fitness professionals on social media platforms promote sportswear brands, amplifying consumer reach. As wellness becomes a lifestyle rather than a trend, the market for sportswear, including gym wear, running shoes, and performance accessories, continues to expand and attract consumers from varied demographic segments.

Athleisure has revolutionized the sportswear market by merging fashion with functionality. Consumers now seek comfortable clothing that transitions seamlessly from gym sessions to casual settings. This shift has encouraged manufacturers to design multi-purpose clothing that offers both performance benefits and trendy aesthetics. Athleisure appeals to urban youth and working professionals who prioritize comfort in daily attire without compromising on style. The trend has also penetrated fashion runways and high-street retail, giving sportswear brands expanded visibility and market reach. This convergence of activewear and streetwear is propelling consistent growth, especially among millennials and Gen Z, reshaping global consumer behavior.

Sports sponsorships and endorsements play a pivotal role in driving demand across the sportswear market. Collaborations with globally recognized athletes enhance brand credibility and visibility. Major sports events such as the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, and regional tournaments generate immense public interest, pushing consumers to purchase associated sportswear and merchandise. Teams and clubs also rely heavily on branded apparel, jerseys, and gear, driving sales volume. This dynamic is not limited to professionals; fans and amateur athletes alike contribute to the growing demand for branded apparel. Effective marketing strategies via sponsorships strengthen consumer perception and ensure repeated brand engagement.

The increasing participation of women in sports and fitness activities is driving demand for female-centric sportswear lines. Brands are investing in tailored fits, functional designs, and diverse color palettes that cater specifically to women. The rising visibility of female athletes and fitness influencers also fosters aspirational buying behavior. Dedicated product lines for women-including sports bras, leggings, and performance tops-help expand the customer base and tap into an underserved market. The focus on body positivity, comfort, and versatility in design contributes to the rising success of this segment. As a result, the women's sportswear category continues to gain momentum globally.

SPORTSWEAR MARKET SHARE

Market competition is intense. Key players of global Sportswear include Nike, Adidas, UNDER ARMOUR, Puma, Columbia, etc. The top two are Nike and Adidas, with about 21% market shares.

China region is the largest supplier of Sportswear, with a production market share nearly 43%. In Asia-Pacific, rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and a growing youth population contribute to rapid market expansion.

USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34%.

Key Companies:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

PUMA

Columbia

Asics

Patagonia

MARMOT

The North Face

Burton

Volcom

Montbell

Obermeyer

