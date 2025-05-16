Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a leader in regenerative medicine and nutritional wellness, proudly announces its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Venture Market, effective today. This milestone, achieved in an unprecedented six weeks from the filing date of April 2nd, 2025, alongside the completion of SEC Rule 15c2-11 compliance, reinforces Adia's commitment to transparency, investor accessibility, and delivering on its promises with remarkable speed.





The OTCQB uplisting process, which typically takes companies an average of 12-16 weeks from filing to approval, was executed by Adia Nutrition with exceptional efficiency. This rapid timeline-less than half the industry norm-demonstrates the company's operational excellence and close collaboration with OTC Markets Group, following an independent audit with Astra Audit and Advisory LLC on April 1, 2025.

The completion of SEC Rule 15c2-11 compliance is a pivotal achievement, ensuring Adia's financial information is publicly available and meets stringent transparency standards. This rule requires broker-dealers to review and maintain current issuer information before quoting securities, enhancing investor confidence and enabling broader market participation. By satisfying 15c2-11, Adia Nutrition strengthens its credibility, facilitates trading liquidity, and positions itself as a trusted investment opportunity in the regenerative medicine sector.

"Uplisting to OTCQB in six weeks and completing 15c2-11 compliance reflect our relentless focus on execution and transparency," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "We promised our shareholders enhanced visibility, liquidity, and trust, and we've delivered-faster than most. This is yet another goal we set and achieved swiftly, paving the way for our continued growth and our ultimate vision of a Nasdaq Small Cap listing."

The OTCQB Venture Market and 15c2-11 compliance elevate Adia Nutrition's ability to showcase its pioneering umbilical cord stem cell therapies and premium nutritional products to a wider investor base. This uplisting follows a series of rapid accomplishments, including the removal of the shell risk designation and the opening of its first Florida clinic for regenerative therapies, solidifying Adia's track record of setting ambitious targets and surpassing them.

Adia Nutrition remains dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare through its medical division, specializing in umbilical cord stem cell (UCB-SC) therapies, and its supplement division, delivering premium, organic products. The company invites investors and stakeholders to join its journey as it expands its clinic network and drives innovation.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA) is a publicly traded company dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

