Charli xcx Crushes Cannes Convention at Magnum Beach Party to Launch CrackIntoPleasure Campaign

CANNES, France, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnum®, the world's authority on pleasure, broke away from the expected and brought real pleasure back to Cannes. In partnership with Grammy award-winning artist Charli xcx, Magnum® hosted an electrifying beach party on La Croisette to launch its 2025 global campaign Crack Into Pleasure.

At a festival known for polished glamour and protocol, Magnum® delivered a bold counterpoint: a celebration of unfiltered self-expression and authentic indulgence. This year's appearance for the OG adult ice cream brand in the South of France wasn't about showing up and walking a red carpet-it was about owning the moment and cracking the conventions of pleasure.

Charli xcx, known for her boundary-pushing style, curated the night's soundtrack with explosive DJ sets from genre-defying producer Jamie xx, DJ and producer George Daniel, and a performance by breakthrough Swedish rapper Yung Lean, igniting a high-energy atmosphere that reflected the campaign's disruptive spirit.

Guests abandoned restraint and embraced freedom in style. Charli xcx led the way in a Vivienne Westwood Cafe Society ensemble. The stunt pays homage to the iconic 1994 convention-defying runway moment which featured models cracking into Magnum Classic sticks on the catwalk.

Gabriette, making a dramatic entrance alongside Charli, broke away from the expected conservative dress code in a baby pink Y2K inspired two piece, embodying the campaign's fearless edge. Supermodel and creative Georgia May Jagger also made a statement in an ivory gown, while her iconic mother Jerry Hall commanded attention in a glittering black suit and satin red shirt.

The party was anchored by the return of the Magnum® Dipping and Spray Bar experience, where Charli xcx set the tone, creating her signature Magnum® recipe to demonstrate how true pleasure comes from rejecting the expected and defining indulgence on your own terms.

CrackIntoPleasure marks a bold new chapter for Magnum®, inviting Pleasure Seekers around the globe to embark on an indulgent journey that pays homage to Magnum®'s original three ice cream flavour innovations: Magnum® Classic, Magnum® Almond, and Magnum® White.

About Magnum®

Launched in 1989, Magnum® was the first handheld ice cream targeted as a premium adult offering. Today, Magnum® is one of the world's leading ice cream brands, selling over 1 billion units annually worldwide.

About Charli xcx

Avant-pop and electronic superstar Charli xcx has become an iconic figure in the arts, having helped expand the landscape of popular music over the last decade by seamlessly traversing the underground and mainstream with her artistic output. Over the course of a trailblazing career, the multi-hyphenate creative has earned critical acclaim for her innovative style and entrepreneurial spirit and seen her forward-thinking approach reshape pop culture in the process.

She released her sixth album 'BRAT' last June which was the most critically acclaimed album of 2024 and landed at Number 1 on the UK Official Album Chart. 'BRAT' well and truly made its mark on the cultural zeitgeist; the audacious campaign caused roadblocks around the world with Charli's pop-up 'PARTYGIRL' DJ sets, broke the internet with viral videos and surprise collaborations with the likes of Billie Eilish, Lorde, Addison Rae, Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, and Rachel Sennott and introduced a new tone of green to the social lexicon. In October, Charli followed it up with 'Brat and it's completely different but also still brat' - a brand-new version of the critically acclaimed album featuring reimagined takes and innovative reworks of tracks from 'BRAT' featuring Julian Casablancas, Bon Iver, The 1975, Ariana Grande, Caroline Polachek and more.

The global success of 'BRAT' saw Charli sweep award season, winning five BRIT Awards (Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Dance Act & Songwriter Of The Year) and three Grammy Awards (Best Dance/Electronic Album, Best Dance Pop Recording & Best Recording Package), not to mention being named Wall Street Journal's 'Music Innovator' in October and Variety's 'Hitmaker Of The Year' in December after winning the Powerhouse Award at Billboard's Women In Music ceremony last year.

Charli has also been working on multiple film & TV projects; she is co-executive producing the score for the A24 film 'Mother Mary' with Jack Antonoff and producing original music for Benito Skinner's series 'Overcompensating'. Charli is also producing and starring in A24's 'The Moment', an original concept created by her and the first co-production venture from studio365. In addition, Charli will star in the Daniel Goldhaber remake of 1978 cult horror film 'Faces of Death', Greg Araki's erotic thriller 'I Want Your Sex', Cathy Yan's upcoming independent film 'The Gallerist', Julia Jackman's period fantasy '100 Nights Of Hero', Romain Gavras' satirical action 'Sacrifice' and Pete Ohs' intimate drama 'Erupcja'.

