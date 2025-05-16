Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2025) - FEC RESOURCES INC. (OTC Pink: FECOF) ("FEC" or the "Company") reports that on May 15, 2025 it received a cease trade order (CTO) from the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"). The CTO requires that the trading of the Company's securities must be ceased until the Company files its Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, its Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Certifications of the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Upon completion of the filing, and before trading in the securities of the Company is allowed to commence, the Executive Director of the BCSC also has to revoke the CTO.

The Company is currently working with its auditors to compelte the necessary filings and anticipates filing all the required documents before the end of May.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252425

SOURCE: FEC Resources Inc.