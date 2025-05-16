Providence, Rhode Island--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2025) - Beeline (NASDAQ: BLNE), a digital-first innovator in the mortgage industry, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 after market close on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, followed by a stakeholder update call at 5:00 PM ET.

The call will be hosted by Nick Liuzza, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Moe, Chief Financial Officer, who will review the company's performance and provide updates on ongoing initiatives.

Call Details:

Listen-only webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14077

Toll-Free Dial-In (U.S.): 1-833-752-5070

International Dial-In: 1-647-849-3415

About Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beeline Holdings and also operates Beeline Labs, its innovation arm focused on next-generation lending solutions.

