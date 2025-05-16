Anzeige
Freitag, 16.05.2025
WKN: A0B97B | ISIN: NO0010215684 | Ticker-Symbol: KY7
Tradegate
14.05.25 | 14:04
1,080 Euro
+1,50 % +0,016
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
16.05.2025 20:00 Uhr
67 Leser
Akastor ASA: Cancellation of sale of "Skandi Peregrino" by DDW Offshore

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to press release dated 4 March 2025 in respect of Akastor ASA's (OSE: AKAST) subsidiary DDW Offshore AS ("DDW Offshore") and the agreement to sell "Skandi Peregrino", which was conditional on charterer's consent. Since the charterer has not accepted to novate the relevant contract on the vessel, the agreement to sell the vessel has today been cancelled.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Adina Gherghel, Office Manager, Akastor ASA, on 16 May 2025 at 19:30 CET.

About DDW Offshore:

DDW Offshore owns three modern Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels (Skandi Atlantic, Skandi Emerald and Skandi Peregrino) with capability to operate and support clients on a world-wide basis. The vessels are specially designed to perform anchor-handling, towing, and supply services at offshore oil and gas fields.

For further information, please visit homepage: www.ddwoffshore.com

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akastor-asa-cancellation-of-sale-of-skandi-peregrino-by-ddw-offshore-302458043.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
