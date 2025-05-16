Athens, Greece--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2025) - AML Incubator, backs founders who rethink broken systems. AMLI congratulates their partner Nominis for winning 1st place at Mastercard's Europe-wide Fintech Forum 2025 - a powerful signal that the future of crypto compliance is being built now.

Snir Levi, founder and CEO of Nominis.io posing with the first prize trophy.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11332/252369_5bbc5030e4285905_001full.jpg

Why this matters:

Most KYT tools are reactive - built for regulators, not startups.

Nominis flips the model: a proactive, API-first KYT & Blockchain Investigation platform built for crypto startups, yet trusted by law enforcement.

They help teams see what others miss - the full transaction story, not just source of funds. With Nominis, founders and compliance & risk teams get real-time context: on-chain signals, off-chain intelligence and behavior data - all working together to identify and stop what actually matters. Read more here.

What makes Nominis different:

Clarity over chaos - decision-ready alerts, not noise

Continuous wallet monitoring - not just onboarding scans

On-Chain, Off-chain, GeoInt & behavioral analysis - full-spectrum attribution

End-to-end case management - resolve faster, act sooner

API-first, automation-ready - made to scale with any stack

Nominis will now advance to the continental finals in Berlin - a spotlight on the most promising Fintech Companies on the continent.

AMLI has deployed Nominis internally and with its portfolio. It consistently uncovers threats legacy KYT tools miss - and gives crypto companies the speed and context they need to stay ahead of financial crime.

This is more than a win for Nominis. It's a signal that a smarter, startup-first era of crypto compliance is here.

About AML Incubator

AML Incubator backs bold startups solving the world's toughest financial crime challenges. From early traction to strategic scale, we help founders build, connect, and redefine the future of trust in finance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252369

SOURCE: AML Incubator Ltd.