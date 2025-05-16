INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: MD&M East Partners with New York Robotics

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / ?Informa Markets Engineering , the leading business to business (B2B) event producer, publisher and digital media platform for the advanced manufacturing industry, today announces its involvement as a founding partner for New York Robotics.

The New York region is home to the fastest-growing tech ecosystem in the world . Tech in New York has grown twice as fast as the city's overall economy, three times faster than the U.S. tech ecosystem, and six times faster than the overall U.S. economy.

According to McKinsey's New York 2040 Report , robotics generated $21 billion in global revenue in 2022 and is projected to grow to between $190 billion and $910 billion by 2040, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 13.02% and 23.29%. This wide range reflects the multifaceted impact of robotics across industries and the diverse scenarios that could shape its future trajectory.

Established in January 2024, the non-profit New York Robotics has become a place for robotics in New York. The group aims to catalyze innovation and accelerate the commercialization of robotics and embodied AI in the tri-state region while driving progress across the national and global robotics ecosystem.? NYR is already uniting nearly 100 independent robotics companies, 20 university research programs, over 100 venture capital firms, 25 industry leaders worldwide, with more than 150 service providers and consulates from leading robotics industry countries including international innovative tech hubs such as Japan, Germany and Denmark.

"Global leaders in robotics, DeepTech and AI are flocking to New York, not only for research, funding and customers, but also for its thriving ecosystem of creativity and collaboration that fuels the American economy and future industry development," says Steve Everly, MD&M East Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "The city offers a chance to innovate, convene, learn and share knowledge, working together to address some of the most complex challenges in the robotics industry today.

"Robotics is necessary to help solve some of the world's most pressing challenges," says Jacob Hennesey-Rubin, co-Founder and Executive Director, New York Robotics. " Yet it is certainly its own unique investment class, with its own unique needs. We have seen that robotics companies require a specific set of ingredients to grow, scale and eventually exit, and there is no doubt that New York has all of these key ingredients to fuel robotics from innovation to billion-dollar exits."

Additional founding partners and sponsors include Cybernetix Ventures, New York University, J.P. Morgan, AlleyCorp, Interwoven Ventures, Polsinelli Law Firm, Standard Bots, Monozukuri Ventures, SDP/SI, Eisner Amper and Mercer Labs.

