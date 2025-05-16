InfusionPoints, LLC: InfusionPoints Supports Parallel Works to Accelerate DoD IL5 Compliance for Its High Security Platform

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / InfusionPoints, a leader in cybersecurity and compliance services, proudly announces its role in supporting Parallel Works in its successful attainment of Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 5 (IL5) Provisional Authorization (PA) for its ACTIVATE High Security Platform (HSP) on AWS GovCloud (US). This milestone enables DoD agencies to confidently process Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and other mission-critical workloads in a highly secure, compliant cloud environment.

Parallel Works partnered with InfusionPoints to accelerate its compliance journey relying on InfusionPoints strategic and technical expertise throughout the DoD IL5 authorization process. By leveraging InfusionPoints XccelerATOr compliance automation platform and its team of cybersecurity advisors, InfusionPoints streamlined the deployment of an IL5-compliant environment. The Parallel Works / InfusionPoints collaboration significantly reduced the time, complexity, and cost typically associated with DISA cloud security authorizations.

Parallel Works' ACTIVATE HSP is a hybrid multi-cloud computing control plane purpose-built to meet DoD stringent security requirements. Designed as a comprehensive initiative, it supports DoD and federal agencies in accelerating the adoption of secure, compliant cloud solutions. Leveraging AWS GovCloud and supported by InfusionPoints' XccelerATOr compliance automation platform, ACTIVATE High Security Platform offers:

Secure Cloud Infrastructure: Initially deployed on AWS GovCloud (US) to meet U.S. government data residency and compliance requirements, ACTIVATE is designed to support a broad range of secure, compliant multi-cloud environments.

Rapid Compliance Deployment: ACTIVATE streamlines the deployment of IL5-compliant workloads.

Scalable, Mission-Ready Solutions: Purpose-built to evolve with the needs of defense agencies, ACTIVATE supports a wide range of applications and workloads.

Continuous Protection and Support

InfusionPoints provides ongoing 24/7/365 managed security services for Parallel Works' AWS environments, including:

FedRAMP Continuous Monitoring

Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

Cyber Threat Hunting

Vulnerability Management (OS and containers)

Static and Dynamic Code Analysis

This ongoing partnership ensures that Parallel Works maintains the highest levels of operational security, compliance, and agility to meet evolving federal cybersecurity mandates. With IL5 Provisional Authorization now listed in DISA's Cyber.mil catalog, the Parallel Works' ACTIVATE High Security Platform is fully equipped to support DoD missions, enabling faster digital transformation and secure data operations across federal environments.

For more information about ACTIVATE HSP, visit parallelworks.com/activate/hsp.

About Parallel Works

Parallel Works ACTIVATE is a leading hybrid multi-cloud computing control plane, empowering teams with seamless provisioning, management, and sharing of compute resources at scale across on-premises and cloud environments with advanced cost control and budgeting features. ACTIVATE facilitates collaborative research and enhances productivity through intuitive interfaces and API-driven processes, enabling the operating system for complex enterprise computing environments. Visit Parallel Works at parallelworks.com.

