Prevent-Plus Highlights Key PREVENTOGEN Infection Prevention Clinical Data Presented at the 44th Annual Surgical Infection Society Meeting

Prevent-Plus, a progressive leader in the management and prevention of surgical site infections, presented the results of two recent studies using Preventogen for the prevention of infections: after elective surgery and after the insertion of Tunneled Hemodialysis catheters.

The results of two recent studies using Preventogen for the prevention of infections, 1) after elective surgery and 2) after the insertion of Tunneled Hemodialysis catheters, were presented at the 44th annual meeting of the Surgical Infection Society Meeting on May 13th, Philadelphia, PA.

1. The first study examined the Surgical Site Infection (SSI) rates in 76 consecutive patients undergoing elective surgery at a tertiary academic hospital who had Preventogen, a novel microbiocidal liquid polymer, placed on the incision at the completion of surgery. The study demonstrated that compared to an expected SSI risk of 4.13% for this cohort of patients, there were no observed (0%) SSIs at 30 days postoperatively.

2. The second, IRB-approved, prospective study examined the impact of applying Preventogen at the exit site in 55 patients who underwent de novo tunneled hemodialysis catheter placements at three dialysis centers. Preventogen was then reapplied at the exit site once per week for a total of 180 days for each enrolled patient. The study demonstrated that with a total 9927 catheter days of follow up, there were zero (0%) exit site infections and zero (0%) catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) in those patients, compared to a historical ES infection rate of 5.2 infections per 1000 catheter days that had the standard of care dressings applied at the same dialysis centers..

SURGICAL PATIENTS

Surgical site infections are among the most common complications following surgery and can lead to increased morbidity, hospital readmissions, and healthcare costs. Preventogen is formulated to create a protective microbicidal barrier at the incision site, offering an additional layer of defense during the critical postoperative healing period.

The abstract, titled "The Impact of a Novel Microbicidal Elastomeric Liquid Polymer (Preventogen) on Surgical Site Infections in Patients Undergoing Surgery" (Abstract MO15), was presented by investigators from Baylor College of Medicine. The study prospectively evaluated 76 elective surgical cases of which, 51% were clean and 49% were clean-contaminated. Utilizing a validated SSI risk calculator, which accounts for the type of surgical procedure as well as various patient comorbidities, this group of patients had an expected SSI risk of 4.13%. At the 30-day follow-up, zero surgical site infections were reported in any of the patients, a result suggesting strong potential for Preventogen, applied to the incision at the end of surgery, in reducing the risk of SSIs across a variety of surgical procedures.

Samir Awad, MD, MPH, Professor of Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine, commented on the findings during the meeting, stating: "The use of Preventogen as a protective microbiocidal barrier placed on the incision at the completion of surgery has demonstrated significant promise in reducing infections across various surgical procedures. These results support its clinical value in helping reduce the risk of SSIs, which continues to be a major burden for patients and hospitals alike."

DIALYSIS CATHETER PATIENTS

Catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) from the use of tunneled hemodialysis catheters (THDCs) are reported to occur at a rate of 1.1 to 6.1 episodes per 1,000 catheter days of insertion and are associated with increased morbidity, hospitalization, and death.

The abstract, titled "Preliminary Results Using a Novel Microbicidal Liquid Polymer (Preventogen) for the Reduction of Catheter Site Infections in Patients Receiving Hemodialysis Through Tunneled Hemodialysis Catheters" (Abstract MO23), was presented by Dr. Samir Awad, MD, MPH. To date, 55 of the 60 patients have been enrolled in this prospective study. Interim results demonstrate that in over 9927 catheter days after insertion, there were zero exit site infections and zero CRBSIs, compared to historical infection rates of 4.1 and 4.5 per 1,000 catheter days, respectively.

Brad Chartrand, CEO of Prevent-Plus, stated: "The breadth and consistency of the data presented at the Surgical Infection Society Meeting reinforce the transformative potential of Preventogen across multiple market segments. These results hold promise in addressing two major global health threats: surgical site infections and infections that occur after venous catheter insertion.

About Prevent-Plus and Preventogen

Prevent-Plus manufactures and markets a Class I FDA-cleared liquid polymer that provides both a microbicidal and physical barrier, making it well-suited for individuals at risk of infection. Preventogen is Prevent-Plus's hospital-grade product designed for clinical use. This advanced wound care solution offers a non-antibiotic approach to infection prevention and optimal healing, killing microbes (bacteria, fungi, and viruses) on contact before forming a flexible, breathable polymer barrier. Preventogen has been clinically proven for a variety of surgical and non-surgical wounds, significantly improving patient outcomes and quality of life.



