Freitag, 16.05.2025
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
ACCESS Newswire
16.05.2025 21:50 Uhr
Law Offices of Kenneth M. Phillips: Attorney Kenneth M. Phillips Publishes In-Depth Article on Dangerous Dogs and Public Safety Reform



Author of Dog Bite Law Calls for Stronger Enforcement and Smarter Laws to Prevent Attacks on People and Pets

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Kenneth M. Phillips, the nation's leading attorney representing dog bite victims, has published a comprehensive and well-sourced article urging U.S. communities to take a more realistic and practical approach to protecting the public from dangerous dogs.

The article - sparked by the now-viral video of a pit bull mauling a Chihuahua named Penny on a Manhattan sidewalk - examines the incident in detail and exposes systemic failures in how law enforcement, shelters, and policymakers handle aggressive dogs. The piece argues that while laws already exist in many jurisdictions, they are often ignored, underenforced, or undermined by political narratives and misinformation.

"This wasn't just about one dog biting another," said Phillips. "Dogs that attack other dogs often injure people who try to intervene. It's a national safety issue that's being overlooked."

The article outlines three key reforms that cities and states should prioritize:

  1. Enforcement of Existing Dangerous Dog and Anti-Cruelty Laws

  2. Public Acknowledgment of the Risks Posed by Certain Breeds, Especially Pit Bulls

  3. Restrictions on Rehoming or Breeding High-Risk Dogs Without Transparency or Accountability

Drawing on real-world data, legal precedent, and firsthand experience from handling nearly 1,000 dog attack cases, Phillips illustrates how dog-on-dog attacks often escalate into injuries to people - particularly children, the elderly, and pet owners attempting to save their animals.

The article also introduces a suite of Model Dog Bite Laws developed by Phillips to help jurisdictions improve safety without banning dogs outright. These include:

  1. A Dangerous Dog Law

  2. An Irresponsible Dog Owner Law

  3. A Dog Bite Statute That Compensates Victims, Including Pet Owners

  4. A "Truth in Pet Adoption Law" to ensure full disclosure of a dog's bite history

Phillips calls on lawmakers, public shelters, and animal control agencies to shift away from feel-good policies that place people and pets at risk. "We can love dogs and still hold their owners accountable," he said. "Penny's case shows why we must stop treating preventable attacks as accidents or civil matters."

The full article is available now at www.dogbitelaw.com and is being widely shared by safety advocates, legal professionals, and concerned citizens across the country.

About Kenneth M. Phillips
Kenneth M. Phillips is the only attorney in the United States whose law practice is devoted exclusively to representing dog bite victims. He has recovered nearly $90 million for his clients and authored the most widely used legal materials on dog bite law, including civil complaints, model laws, and expert legal commentary used by lawyers and lawmakers nationwide.

Contact Information

Kenneth Phillips
Attorney at Law
kphillips@dogbitelaw.com
310-994-6643

.

SOURCE: Law Offices of Kenneth M. Phillips



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/attorney-kenneth-m.-phillips-publishes-in-depth-article-on-dange-1028840

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
