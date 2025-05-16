Action Against Hunger: Between Hunger and Hope: a Story of Humanity in the Heart of Gaza

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Action Against Hunger

By an Action Against Hunger humanitarian worker

I have always had a dream to be part of a humanitarian mission that shares the same principles I believe in, to relentlessly save souls and alleviate suffering. When I joined Action Against Hunger as a humanitarian worker, I felt that my purpose in life had just begun; I was being given the unique opportunity to serve vulnerable people, particularly those in perilous situations.

From the beginning of the conflict in Gaza up until this very moment, Palestinians have suffered from horrific nutritional deprivation. The reality on the ground gets worse by the day, with constant border closures and blockades of all humanitarian aid, including nutritional supplies. Bakeries are forced to close their doors in the faces of hungry people. Obtaining a loaf of bread is now a wish, and staying alive is a challenge.

I never imagined that, throughout my mission, I would see children with frail, sunken bodies and eyes full of pain and agony; that I would see youthful faces telling a story of unimaginable suffering; or hear a child's stomach echoing with hunger while he waits for but a drop in his bowl. I could not have anticipated the gut-wrenching sight of a lady gathering food scraps off the ground, or the sound of crying mothers, or the mournful silence of those praying for the crisis to end.

I come across so many cases of children facing malnutrition. My team and I try our best to help them so they can continue to live. I repeatedly ask myself: how can I offer mothers any sense of comfort, even a little? How can I reassure a mother about the wellbeing of her child when she does not know where she can get their next meal? And how can I speak to her about the importance of proper nutrition, when she has nothing that she can provide? Every time, this question haunts me: how can this mother stay resilient in the face of all these challenges and hurdles?

I work as a breastfeeding counselor with Action Against Hunger, and with every consultation, my worst fears are confirmed: there's no end to this crisis. Breastfeeding and pregnant women are facing double the risk because their bodies are exhausted from pregnancy and childbirth, while enduring prolonged hunger and a severe lack of health and nutrition necessities. Not only are mothers' health in jeopardy, but also the health of their babies. The situation continues to grow more catastrophic, and the acute shortage in aid is increasing alarmingly.

My colleagues and I continue to work with hearts full of determination despite all the challenges, continuously striving to find a glimmer of hope. Humanitarian work in Gaza is not merely a response to a crisis, but a testament to the resilience of people in the face of unthinkable hardships.

Our team believes that the work we do today, no matter how small it may feel, makes a difference in the lives of those children and women. For us, prospects of the continuation of humanitarian support and the reopening of the border crossings for aid delivery are not merely humanitarian demands and necessities for survival, but a crucial piece of hope that we cling to. Until then, between hunger and hope, countless stories of resilience and optimism for a better tomorrow will continue to be told day after day.

