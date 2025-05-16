D. Boral Capital Acted as Sole Bookrunner to Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. in connection with its $13.5 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / On May 12, 2025, Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE:APUS) ("Apimeds" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is in the process of developing Apitox, an intradermally administered bee venom-based toxin which potentially exhibits diverse therapeutic effects, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 3,375,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. The shares began trading on the NYSE American on May 9, 2025, under the symbol "APUS."

D. Boral Capital LLC ("D. Boral") acted as sole bookrunner for the Offering.

D. Boral was represented by Blank Rome LLP, led by Brad Shiffman and Naomi Gallimore. Apimeds was represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, led by David Mannheim, Mike Bradshaw and Kathryn Simons.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the sale of the shares to fund a Phase III clinical trial in knee osteoarthritis, to initiate at least one non-registered corporate sponsorship study in multiple sclerosis, to manufacture its product candidate, and to address general working capital needs.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-282324) relating to the securities sold in the Offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and was declared effective on February 11, 2025. A post-effective amendment to the registration statement was filed with the SEC and declared effective on May 5, 2025. This Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained, when available, from: D. Boral Capital LLC, 590 Madison Ave., 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone: (212) 970-5150, or by email at: info@dboralcapital.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc.

Apimeds (NYSE:APUS) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is in the process of developing Apitox, an intradermally administered bee venom-based toxin which potentially exhibits diverse therapeutic effects. Apimeds is currently developing Apitox as a potential osteoarthritis treatment for patients with knee pain who fail to respond adequately to conservative non-pharmacologic therapy and simple analgesics.

For more information visit www.apimedsus.com.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $30 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the Offering will be used as indicated. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and the documents that referred to in the prospectus filed with the SEC with the understanding that the Company's future results may be materially different from and worse than what we expect. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Other sections of the prospectus include additional factors which could adversely impact the Company's business and financial performance. Moreover, the Company operates in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company and the underwriters qualify all of the forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Email: info@dboralcapital.com

Telephone: +1(212)-970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital

