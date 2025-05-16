P2 Software Sales and Managed Services and Coro Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Scalable Cybersecurity for Resellers, TSD's and Advisors

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / P2 Software Sales and Managed Services, a pioneer in cloud operations for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Software as a Service (SaaS) companies, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Coro, the leading cybersecurity platform for small and midsize businesses. This collaboration aims to enhance cybersecurity solutions and streamline IT management for resellers.

Under this partnership, Coro's advanced cybersecurity solutions will be seamlessly integrated into P2's innovative IT and employee management platform. This integration will provide resellers, TSD's and Advisors with comprehensive protection against malware, ransomware, phishing, email threats, data leakage, network threats, and insider threats across devices, users, networks, and cloud applications.

"We are committed to helping our partners succeed by providing them with top-tier solutions that meet the needs of their customers," said Bill Patchett, Co-Founder and CEO of P2 Software Sales and Managed Services. "Coro's platform offers a unique combination of simplicity, scalability, and security that is perfect for SMBs, and we're excited to see how this partnership will help our partners grow their businesses."

The new offer will simplify the setup and management of users and services, even in dynamic, fast-paced environments. Coro's platform will automatically detect and remediate security threats, allowing IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives rather than troubleshooting issues.

"We are thrilled to partner with P2 Software Sales and Managed Services to bring our cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to a broader audience," said Joe Sykora, SVP and General Manager at Coro. "This partnership will enable resellers to offer their customers a unique combination of simplicity, scalability, and security, helping them to grow their businesses and protect their digital assets."

This partnership marks a new chapter in empowering resellers with the tools they need to support secure, agile, and productive environments for their clients.

About Coro

Based in Chicago, IL, Coro is the leading cybersecurity platform for small and midsize businesses, making security simpler and smarter through the world's first modular cybersecurity platform. Coro empowers organizations to defend against ransomware, phishing, malware, insider threats, and more-across users, devices, networks, and cloud apps. Coro's modular platform stops threats in its tracks-automatically detecting and remediating security threats across businesses without draining IT resources. Coro is one of North America's fastest-growing cybersecurity companies, ranked on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the second year in a row.

About P2 Software Sales and Managed Services

P2 is revolutionizing cloud operations for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Software as a Service (SaaS) companies with their innovative, all-in-one IT and employee management platform. Powered by AppSmart, our workspace centralizes user and application management, enabling rapid provisioning with complete usage transparency and enterprise-grade security. We offer instant access to essential communication and collaboration tools from industry leaders like Microsoft, Adobe, Google, and more - all accessible on any device. Our unified search and feeds enhance productivity and flexibility, making it easier for MSPs to deliver top-notch services.

