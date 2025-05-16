Anzeige
16.05.2025 23:26 Uhr
Big Savings, Bigger Celebration: Forman Mills Opens New Store in Reading, PA

Finanznachrichten News

On May 22, The First 100 Adults in Line Get a FREE Gift Card!

READING, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Forman Mills, the national discount retailer known for its incredible deals on clothing, footwear, home goods, and more, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest store in Reading, Pennsylvania. The event will take place on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 9:00 AM at 3215 N. 5th Street Highway, Reading, PA 19605.

Coming Soon

Coming Soon

This exciting expansion marks another milestone for the growing retail chain as it continues to bring unbeatable value and community-centered shopping experiences to neighborhoods across the country.

We're expanding, and we're celebrating in style!
The grand opening celebration will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by a festive day of music, food, giveaways, family fun, and of course deals! Local community members, families, and media are encouraged to attend and join in on the excitement.

Event Highlights:

  • 100 FREE Gift Cards to the First 100 Adults in Line

  • Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

  • Music

  • Family-Friendly Activities

  • Free Giveaways

  • Games

  • Food

Whether you're on the lookout for bargains, satisfying your fashion cravings, or simply enjoying the company of new neighbors, this FREE, family-friendly event promises something for everyone.

MEDIA ALERT:
Local media outlets are highly encouraged to cover this high-energy kickoff. Media can get quotes, meet customers, and see firsthand how Forman Mills brings savings, and spirit, wherever it goes.

Forman Mills provides consumers with a wide assortment of men's, women's and children's everyday basics and special occasion apparel. But it does not stop there, designer labels, active wear, denim, casual, dress clothing as well as school uniforms, dress shoes, athletic footwear, accessories, and home fashions. The company is also a leader of authorized apparel from major league and collegiate sports teams.

Contact Information
Desiree Atkins
Director of Marketing & Advertising
datkins@formanmills.com
609-346-0686

.

SOURCE: Forman Mills



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/big-savings-bigger-celebration-forman-mills-opens-new-store-in-reading-1028869

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
