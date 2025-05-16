Forman Mills to Celebrate Grand Opening in Eastpointe With Big Deals, Big Fun, and Big Energy!

FREE Gift Card for the First 100 Adults in Line-Arrive Early and Save Big!

EASTPOINTE, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Forman Mills, the national discount retailer known for delivering unbeatable deals on fashion, footwear, home goods, and more, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Eastpointe, Michigan! The celebration kicks off on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 9:00 AM at 16100 E. 10 Mile Road, Eastpointe, MI 48021.

This exciting expansion marks another major step in Forman Mills' mission to bring value, style, and community-focused shopping to neighborhoods across the country.

We're growing-and we're throwing a party to match!

The grand opening will feature a high-energy ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a full day of music, food, fun, and fantastic giveaways. Whether you're a bargain hunter, a fashion lover, or just here for the party, there's something for everyone.

Event Highlights Include:

FREE Gift Card to the First 100 Adults in Line

Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Live Music & DJ

Family-Friendly Games and Activities

Free Giveaways

Food

And, of course, can't-miss deals!

It's FREE, it's festive, and it's for the whole family!

Join neighbors, friends, and fellow deal-lovers as we welcome Forman Mills to Eastpointe in style. Get ready to shop, save, and celebrate.

MEDIA ALERT:

Local media outlets are invited to attend and cover the event. Capture the excitement, connect with customers, and see how Forman Mills brings the heat-and the savings-wherever it lands.

About Forman Mills:

Forman Mills offers a wide selection of affordable fashion and everyday essentials for men, women, and children-including activewear, denim, dress clothing, school uniforms, shoes, accessories, and home goods. Known for brand-name deals and a vibrant in-store experience, Forman Mills is also a leading destination for licensed gear from top pro and college sports teams.

