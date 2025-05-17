Boss Security Screens Expands to Serve Los Angeles and Surrounding Area

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Boss Security Screens, a leading provider of high-strength security doors and security screens for windows , is proud to announce its expansion into the Los Angeles market. The company now serves residential, commercial and government customers throughout Los Angeles and surrounding communities, delivering premium, American-made protection solutions designed to deter break-ins without compromising curb appeal.

This expansion comes at a crucial time for residents seeking peace of mind. According to LAPD statistics, over 13,000 burglaries were reported in Los Angeles in 2024, with many incidents involving easy entry through unsecured doors and windows. Boss Security Screens aims to reduce these numbers by equipping homes and businesses with state-of-the-art security that combines innovation, strength, and style.

"Our mission is to make families and businesses safer," said James Kerr, Founder and Chief of New Business Development of Boss Security Screens. "Expanding into Los Angeles allows us to bring our patented security doors and window screens to one of the largest and most security-conscious markets in the country. We're not just selling products-we're providing real protection."

Boss Security Screens' products are constructed from industrial-grade stainless steel mesh and feature tamper-resistant frames. Unlike traditional bars or rolling shutters, these modern solutions are virtually invisible, allowing homeowners to maintain clear views and airflow while deterring intruders. The screens are engineered to withstand forced entry, impact, and even extreme weather, making them ideal for the diverse needs of Southern California residents.

Boss Security Screens provides custom sizing and professional installation to ensure secure, functional fits across various building types. The company has completed thousands of installations in Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico and now California, serving residential, commercial, and government properties.

As part of its Los Angeles launch, Boss Security Screens is offering free in-home consultations and security evaluations. The company's local technicians will work with clients to assess vulnerabilities and recommend solutions tailored to each property.

"Security doesn't have to be ugly, expensive, or complicated," said Kerr. "Our products are an investment in peace of mind-and we're excited to now offer that to the people of Los Angeles."

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit bosssecurityscreens.com or call 702-637-0255.

