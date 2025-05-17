Anzeige
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
17.05.2025 00:38 Uhr
Forman Mills: New Store - New Jobs - New to the Community

Finanznachrichten News

FREE: Gift Cards, Music, Food Trucks & Fun at the Grand Opening!

Forman Mills Grand Opening in Speedway, IN - May 22, 2025, at 9AM

Location: 6121 Crawfordsville Rd., Speedway, IN 46224

SPEEDWAY, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Forman Mills, the go-to destination for designer fashion at unbeatable prices, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Speedway, Indiana on Thursday, May 22 at 9AM.

Coming Soon to Speedway!

Coming Soon to Speedway!

Shoppers can expect a high-energy event filled with incredible deals, music, food and fun for the entire family. Whether you're shopping for men, women, or kids, you'll find what you need for the season along with uniforms, and brand-name activewear - all at prices up to 80% off traditional department store prices.

From designer labels to everyday essentials, Forman Mills offers the fashion brands customers love - even if they can't say their names. That's how low the prices are.

"With the Indy 500 around the corner, all eyes are on Speedway - and so are ours," said Sam Dushey, Forman Mills CEO. "We're not just opening a store - we're planting roots, and this community deserves access to incredible deals, dependable jobs, and everyday essentials right in their neighborhood."

The new location at 6121 Crawfordsville Rd. is part of a broader expansion. Forman Mills now operates 46 stores nationwide. 2 additional stores are opening May 22nd, alongside Speedway, one in Reading, PA, and another in Eastpointe, MI. Trotwood, OH opens on May 29th.

Each Forman Mills location spans 30,000 to 60,000+ square feet, offering not just apparel but footwear, accessories, home goods, and licensed sportswear from major league and collegiate teams.

Don't miss the grand opening celebration - come early, save big, and gear up with styles the whole family will love. The event with have music, fun, giveaways, a stilt walker, food trucks and a FREE gift card to the first 100 adults in line!

About Forman Mills
Forman Mills is a national off-price retailer offering designer and everyday fashion for the entire family. Known for its "ridiculously low prices," the company focuses on delivering name-brand merchandise at a fraction of the price. Learn more at FormanMills.com.

Contact Information
Desiree Atkins
Director of Marketing & Advertising
datkins@formanmills.com
609-346-0686

.

SOURCE: Forman Mills



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/forman-mills-new-store-new-jobs-new-to-the-community-1028919

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
