Frost Law to Exhibit at AICPA & CIMA ENGAGE 2025

Frost Law to Join Top Legal and Financial Experts at Premier Las Vegas Conference

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Frost Law is heading to Las Vegas this June to join thousands of professionals at AICPA & CIMA ENGAGE 25, the largest annual event for the accounting and finance industry. The conference takes place June 9-12, 2025, and brings together leaders, innovators, and experts from across the country for several days of networking, learning, and collaboration.

Representing the firm at the event is Managing Partner and Founder Glen Frost, a leading authority on tax controversy and compliance. As an attorney, certified public accountant, and Certified Financial Planner, he brings a diverse perspective in resolving legal, tax, business, and financial issues. At ENGAGE 25, he will be connecting with fellow practitioners and sharing insights from his multidisciplinary work in tax, law, and finance.

"Events like ENGAGE 25 give us a chance to connect on a deeper level with fellow professionals," said Glen Frost. "We're looking forward to sharing meaningful conversations, new ideas, and insights."

With offices along the East Coast, including Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Florida, and New York, Frost Law works with clients nationwide and internationally. From complex tax matters and business planning to litigation and financial strategy, the team is committed to meeting people where they are and helping them move forward with confidence.

For more information about Glen Frost or Frost Law's services, visit askfrost.com .

About Frost Law

We are headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland but have additional office locations in New York, Pennsylvania, the District of Columbia, Virginia, and Florida. Frost Law is the home of accomplished attorneys, certified public accountants and financial planners, and other legal, accounting, and financial professionals. Our core practice areas include civil and criminal tax controversy; tax planning for individuals and businesses; transactions involving business and general counsel services; commercial and probate litigation; estate and trust law, including planning and administration; and professional grievance investigations. We serve clients throughout the country and abroad, offering virtual services for clients who prefer to meet remotely. As cases do differ, past performance does not guarantee future results.

