Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis' shareholders re-appoint Supervisory Board members and approve dividend



rcadis 2025 Annual General Meeting

Arcadis' shareholders re-appoint Supervisory Board members and approve dividend

Shareholders re-appointed Michiel Lap and Carla Mahieu to the Supervisory Board

Shareholders approved the company's dividend proposal of €1.00 per ordinary share

Amsterdam, 17 May 2025 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the world's leading company in delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, confirms that all resolutions that were brought up for vote were adopted during its annual General Meeting earlier today.

Michiel Lap was reappointed to the Supervisory of Arcadis N.V. for a final term of two years. Mr. Lap has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2015, and Chair of the Supervisory Board since 2022. Mr. Lap will remain Chair of the Supervisory Board, Chair of the Selection Committee, member of the Audit and Risk Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee.

In addition, Carla Mahieu was reappointed to the Supervisory Board for a second four-year term. Ms. Mahieu has been a member of the Supervisory Board and Chair of the Remuneration Committee since 2021. Ms. Mahieu will remain Chair of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Selection Committee.

Shareholders approved the company's dividend proposal of €1.00 per ordinary share, representing 33% of net income from operations in 2024. The proposal is in accordance with Arcadis' dividend policy which aims for a pay-out of 30-40% of net income from operations.

The voting outcome per agenda item will be published on the Arcadis website in the coming days.

