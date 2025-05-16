Valeura Energy Inc.: Valeura Announces Voting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) (the "Corporation" or "Valeura"), the upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Türkiye, is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2025.

Shareholders voted on and approved the following proposals: (1) the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP (Singapore) as the auditors of the Corporation; and (2) the election of the directors of the Corporation.

The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Nominee For Withheld Total For Withheld Dr. W. Sean Guest 54,931,122 1,177 54,932,299 100.00 0.00 Dr. Timothy R. Marchant 54,415,326 516,973 54,932,299 99.06 0.94 James D. McFarland 39,288,880 15,643,419 54,932,299 71.52 28.48 Russell J. Hiscock 54,905,008 27,291 54,932,299 99.95 0.05 Timothy N. Chapman 54,931,127 1,172 54,932,299 100.00 0.00 Lina Lee 54,904,571 27,728 54,932,299 99.95 0.05 Anna Green 54,905,564 26,735 54,932,299 99.95 0.05 Chalermchai Mahagitsiri 43,040,694 11,891,605 54,932,299 78.35 21.65



About the Company

Valeura is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Türkiye. The Corporation is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia. Valeura aspires toward value accretive growth for stakeholders while adhering to high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

For further information, please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General Corporate Enquiries)+65 6373 6940

Sean Guest, President and CEO

Yacine Ben-Meriem, CFO

Contact@valeuraenergy.com

Valeura Energy Inc. (Investor and Media Enquiries) +1 403 975 6752 / +44 7392 940495

Robin James Martin, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

IR@valeuraenergy.com

