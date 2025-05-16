Anzeige
Valeura Energy Inc.: Valeura Announces Voting Results

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, Alberta, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) (the "Corporation" or "Valeura"), the upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Türkiye, is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2025.

Shareholders voted on and approved the following proposals: (1) the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP (Singapore) as the auditors of the Corporation; and (2) the election of the directors of the Corporation.

The voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast
NomineeForWithheldTotalForWithheld
Dr. W. Sean Guest54,931,1221,17754,932,299100.000.00
Dr. Timothy R. Marchant54,415,326516,97354,932,29999.060.94
James D. McFarland39,288,88015,643,41954,932,29971.5228.48
Russell J. Hiscock54,905,00827,29154,932,29999.950.05
Timothy N. Chapman54,931,1271,17254,932,299100.000.00
Lina Lee54,904,57127,72854,932,29999.950.05
Anna Green54,905,56426,73554,932,29999.950.05
Chalermchai Mahagitsiri43,040,69411,891,60554,932,29978.3521.65


About the Company

Valeura is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Türkiye. The Corporation is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia. Valeura aspires toward value accretive growth for stakeholders while adhering to high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General Corporate Enquiries)+65 6373 6940
Sean Guest, President and CEO
Yacine Ben-Meriem, CFO
Contact@valeuraenergy.com

Valeura Energy Inc. (Investor and Media Enquiries) +1 403 975 6752 / +44 7392 940495
Robin James Martin, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
IR@valeuraenergy.com

Contact details for the Corporation's advisors, covering research analysts and joint brokers, including Auctus Advisors LLP, Canaccord Genuity Ltd (UK), Cormark Securities Inc., Research Capital Corporation, and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, are listed on the Corporation's website at www.valeuraenergy.com/investor-information/analysts/.

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This announcement is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
