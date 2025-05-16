Anzeige
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
CaliberCos Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Finanznachrichten News

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD), a real estate investor, developer, and manager, today announced that on May 16, 2025, it received written notice (the "Compliance Notice") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") informing the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) which requires that companies listed on Nasdaq maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

As previously disclosed, on May 14, 2024, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) because its common stock failed to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq notified the Company in the Compliance Notice that from May 2, 2025 to May 15, 2025 the closing bid price of the Company's common stock had been $1.00 per share or greater and, accordingly, the Company had regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and that the matter was now closed.

About Caliber (CaliberCos Inc.)

With over $2.9 billion in Managed Assets, Caliber's 16-year track record of managing and developing real estate is built on a singular goal: to make money in all market conditions, specializing in hospitality, multi-family residential, and multi-tenant industrial. Our growth is fueled by performance and a key competitive advantage: we invest in projects, strategies, and geographies that global real estate institutions often overlook. Integral to this advantage is our in-house shared services group, which gives Caliber greater control over our real estate and enhanced visibility into future investment opportunities. There are multiple ways to participate in Caliber's success: invest in Nasdaq-listed CaliberCos Inc. and/or invest directly in our Private Funds.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the Company's public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

CONTACTS:
Caliber Investor Relations:
Ilya Grozovsky
+1 480-214-1915
Ilya@CaliberCo.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
