Hi-View Resources Inc.: Hi-View Resources Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HI-VIEW RESOURCES INC. ('HI-VIEW' OR THE 'COMPANY') (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) announces its intention to consolidate its common shares ("Shares") on a 8-old-for-1-new share basis (the "Consolidation").

The Shares currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 4,840,060 post-Consolidation Shares. Under the Consolidation, no fractional shares will be issued. After the Consolidation, each fractional share less than one-half of a share will be cancelled and each fractional share that is at least one-half of a share will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. The exercise or conversion price and the number of shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding stock options and convertible instruments, as applicable, will be proportionately adjusted upon completion of the Consolidation. A letter of transmittal will be sent to registered shareholders providing instructions to surrender the certificates evidencing their Shares for replacement certificates representing the number of post-consolidation Shares to which they are entitled as a result of the Consolidation. Until surrendered, each certificate representing Shares prior to the Consolidation will be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of Shares to which the holder thereof is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. Non-registered shareholders should consult their broker for further information.

Hi-View CEO & Director R. Nick Horsley states, "Following careful deliberation and consultations with several of Canada's leading financial institutions, we have opted to restructure to accelerate the development of our Toodoggone holdings. Our nearly 10,000-hectare land package demands significant investment for comprehensive drilling and exploration. With less than 1% of the area explored through drilling, we believe this restructuring is the best path to attract sufficient capital to move our project forward. We view drilling as the critical next step to unlock the full potential of the project and deliver meaningful value to our shareholders. Hi-View is fortunate to be neighboring one of the most exciting discoveries in recent history-AuRORA."

The Board of Directors of the Company believes that the Consolidation is necessary to better position the Company for future corporate development opportunities and financing transactions. There will be no name change in conjunction with the Consolidation.

The Board have set May 28, 2025, as the record date of the Consolidation. Trading of the Post Consolidated Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") is expected to commence on or about May 28, 2025, subject to final approval by the CSE. The Company CUSIP and ISIN number will change upon the completion of the Consolidation. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiary, holds a 100% interest in the Babine BC Copper-Gold property as well as interests in the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers East, West, South and BEN claims, located in the prolific Toodoggone region of northern BC, highly prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover over 9,749 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

" R. Nick Horsley "

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

Howard Milne - President

Email: hdmcap@shaw.ca

Telephone: (604) 377-8994

Website: www.hiviewresources.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

