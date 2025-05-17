Navigating the New Norm How XXIVapes is Adapting to the Disposable Vape Ban

HYDE, GB / ACCESS Newswire / May 17, 2025 / With the disposable vape ban coming into effect from 1st June 2025, vape retailers are having to get creative with their marketing strategies to entice customers to make the conversion from a low maintenance disposable vaping solution to a long term reusable kit.

Retailers like XXIVapes are taking action with innovative solutions to find ways to penetrate the new vape market to give their customers the experience they need, with the environmental benefit.

What Does the Ban Mean for Retailers?

With disposable vapes falling into landfill, there is a growing need and demand for reusable and refillable vaping options, a market share that XXIVapes is conscious of, and is committed to filling.

Led by their founder Rafsan Jani, XXIVapes is shifting its focus from disposables to rechargeable and refillable options. This means that consumers can invest in using vapes that are better for the environment, more durable, and better quality.

With XXIVapes offering a wide and comprehensive range of salts, coils and pod systems, the company provides an effortless solution to finding a unique vaping experience for every user.

Minimal Impact on the Environment

Disposable vapes contain lithium ion batteries, which can cause fires when disposed of incorrectly, and their plastic components don't break down in landfill. Recycling is not always possible due to the complex nature of their construction.

Many reusable and refillable vapes contain various components that are designed to be removed and replaced or updated, benefiting the user for longer.

Delivering Top Tier Performance

There are many advantages to using reusable vape systems, including a more enhanced vaping experience for the user. XXIVapes stock the most renowned and highest quality components.

A disposable vapes ban is not the end for the vaping industry, but an invitation to move with the times towards a more sustainable future.

You can browse XXIVapes' full range of reusable vape components, flavours and kits, visit https://xxivapes.co.uk/ today.

About XXIVapes

A leading vape stockist in Manchester, UK, XXIVapes caters for beginner and experienced vapers, backed by experts in the vape industry. With components for every budget, they are committed to supplying high quality sustainable solutions for keen vapers, and a smoke-free future for the UK.

