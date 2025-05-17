Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 17.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.05.2025 16:02 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Navigating the New Norm How XXIVapes is Adapting to the Disposable Vape Ban

Finanznachrichten News

HYDE, GB / ACCESS Newswire / May 17, 2025 / With the disposable vape ban coming into effect from 1st June 2025, vape retailers are having to get creative with their marketing strategies to entice customers to make the conversion from a low maintenance disposable vaping solution to a long term reusable kit.

Retailers like XXIVapes are taking action with innovative solutions to find ways to penetrate the new vape market to give their customers the experience they need, with the environmental benefit.

What Does the Ban Mean for Retailers?

With disposable vapes falling into landfill, there is a growing need and demand for reusable and refillable vaping options, a market share that XXIVapes is conscious of, and is committed to filling.

Led by their founder Rafsan Jani, XXIVapes is shifting its focus from disposables to rechargeable and refillable options. This means that consumers can invest in using vapes that are better for the environment, more durable, and better quality.

With XXIVapes offering a wide and comprehensive range of salts, coils and pod systems, the company provides an effortless solution to finding a unique vaping experience for every user.

Minimal Impact on the Environment

Disposable vapes contain lithium ion batteries, which can cause fires when disposed of incorrectly, and their plastic components don't break down in landfill. Recycling is not always possible due to the complex nature of their construction.

Many reusable and refillable vapes contain various components that are designed to be removed and replaced or updated, benefiting the user for longer.

Delivering Top Tier Performance

There are many advantages to using reusable vape systems, including a more enhanced vaping experience for the user. XXIVapes stock the most renowned and highest quality components.

A disposable vapes ban is not the end for the vaping industry, but an invitation to move with the times towards a more sustainable future.

You can browse XXIVapes' full range of reusable vape components, flavours and kits, visit https://xxivapes.co.uk/ today.

About XXIVapes

A leading vape stockist in Manchester, UK, XXIVapes caters for beginner and experienced vapers, backed by experts in the vape industry. With components for every budget, they are committed to supplying high quality sustainable solutions for keen vapers, and a smoke-free future for the UK.

Media Contact

Organization: XXIVapes
Contact Person Name: Rafsan Jani
Website: https://xxivapes.co.uk/
Email: info@xxivapes.co.uk
Contact Number: +447356056187
Address: 47 Syddall Street, Hyde
City: Cheshire
Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: XXIVapes



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/navigating-the-new-norm-how-xxivapes-is-adapting-to-the-disposable-vap-1028943

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.