CAMPARI'S STAR-STUDDED EVENT AT CANNES FILM FESTIVAL DEBUTS MADS MIKKELSEN'S SIGNATURE TWIST ON THE NEGRONI

Mads Mikkelsen unveils the Mads Negroni - a unique twist on the iconic cocktail.

The Danish actor joined Campari to celebrate creativity and turned heads by appearing behind the bar to serve guests his new cocktail.

One of the most glamorous parties on the Croisette, Campari's headline event drew a star-studded guest list including Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse, Helena Christensen, Lucien Laviscount, Sabrina Elba, Maria Pedraza, Shanina Shaik, Grace Elizabeth and Claire Holt.

The annual event celebrated cinema and creative expression - paying tribute to the passion that drives the film industry and defines its lasting legacy.

CANNES, France, May 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Campari celebrated passion and creativity by hosting one of the Croisette's biggest film parties. Acclaimed Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen surprised guests by stepping behind the bar to unveil his own twist on the iconic Negroni - made with smoky mezcal in place of gin and finished with a hint of green mandarin for a fresh citrus lift.

Following an intense filming schedule (The Black Kaiser, Dust Bunny), Mikkelsen returned to Cannes - where he won Best Actor in 2012 for The Hunt - to honour the visionary filmmakers who continue to captivate audiences worldwide. A long-standing favourite at the Festival, Mikkelsen is also known for Doctor Strange and Casino Royale, which have established his reputation as one of the world's most magnetic and versatile screen talents.

Film stars, models and leading names from the world of entertainment including Barbara Palvin (model), Helena Christensen (model), Lucien Laviscount (actor, Emily in Paris), Sabrina Elba (model and activist), Dylan Sprouse (actor), Maria Pedraza (Spanish actress, Money Heist, Elite), Shanina Shaik (model), Grace Elizabeth (model), and Claire Holt (actress, The Vampire Diaries) - gathered on the pier at the Campari-red lit venue for an exquisite dinner, sipping Mikkelsen's signature creation as they debated this year's Palme d'Or contenders.

Mads Mikkelsen said: "To be back in Cannes, surrounded by such inspiring, passionate filmmakers and storytellers, is always a privilege. The Negroni is an iconic Campari cocktail, served in the world's best bars, making it the perfect mixology creation to honour the incredible films showcased here. Crafting a twist on this classic cocktail felt like a fitting way to mark the occasion. I have been fortunate to have films nominated and even win in Cannes, and this Negroni variation is a tribute to the visionaries who make the festival extraordinary."

Mikkelsen crafted the Negroni in collaboration with Camparino in Galleria's master mixologist, Tommaso Cecca, inspired by the bold and complex characters he often portrays. Now in its fourth year at Cannes, Campari continues to be a defining presence on the Croisette and the Mads Negroni will be served throughout the week at both the Campari Lounge at the Palais des Festivals, and Hyde Beach by Campari. At its iconic annual event in Cannes, Campari transformed the beach into a bold tribute to cinema.

The actor also featured in a short film, captured during the festival. Behind-the-scenes footage showed him slipping into the role of bartender, mastering the ritual of cocktail creation.

For over 40 years, Campari has celebrated cinema, collaborating with world-class actors and award-winning directors who share its commitment to artistic expression as well as more recently bringing their signature Red Passion to international film festivals.

In 2025, Campari's Cannes programme celebrates creative expression and distinctive voices, featuring highlights such as insightful panels and discussions. Campari is honouring passion at Cannes, hosting exclusive after parties for premiering films like Amrum, Testa O Croce, and Fuori, further establishing Campari's presence as a key cultural force across both of its Croisette venues: the iconic Campari Lounge at the Palais des Festivals and the glamorous Hyde Beach.

Andrea Neri, Managing Director House of Aperitifs, said: "We are proud to return to Festival de Cannes and celebrate cinema's cocktail of creativity and passion through this exceptional collaboration. Campari stands alongside fearless creatives who defy expectations and push toward the extraordinary, inspiring audiences to do the same. Mads Mikkelsen is a creative force who perfectly captures Campari's passionate spirit - bold, original, and inspiring the extraordinary."

Follow @campariofficial for exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes content throughout Festival de Cannes 2025. Please follow Campari's social media channels for further information @campariofficial.

CampariCinema WeAreCinema Cannes2025 FestivalDeCannes DrinkResponsibly

www.campari.com

https://www.youtube.com/EnjoyCampari

https://www.facebook.com/Campari

https://instagram.com/campariofficial





ABOUT CAMPARI?

Campari, the iconic, Italian red spirit sitting at the heart of some of the world's most famous cocktails. Campari was founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, and pioneered by his son, Davide, who created something so distinctive and revolutionary that its secret recipe has not been altered since. Vibrant red in colour, Campari's unique and multi-layered taste is the result of the infusion of herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. As well as being unique and distinctive, Campari is extremely versatile, offering boundless and unexpected possibilities. As a source of this passionate inspiration since its creation seen through its founders' creative genius, artists in different fields and the world's best bartenders, Campari stimulates your instincts to unlock your passions, inspiring limitless creations.?

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP??

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 26 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,700 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en.

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

ABOUT FESTIVAL DE CANNES

The Festival de Cannes is an event that brings together the world's film professionals around an official competition and an International Film Market, whose highly media-oriented aspect makes it one of the first annual international events, contributing to the world cinematic influence.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP??

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spanning across Aperitifs, including iconic brands like Aperol and Campari, Agave spirits such as Espolòn tequila, Whiskeys and Rum, with Wild Turkey and Appleton Estate, as well as Cognac and Champagne, including Courvoisier and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates via 25 production sites worldwide and its own distribution network in 27 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 5,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en.

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

ABOUT CAMPARINO

Camparino in Galleria is the legendary bar opened by Davide Campari in Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in 1915. The bar was opened opposite to Caffè Campari, the establishment opened by Gaspare Campari - Davide's father and the creator of the bitter liqueur - in 1867. An instant hit with the people of Milan, the bar became synonymous with the city's aperitivo tradition and in 2015 marked its 100th anniversary. Following a renovation project, the bar reopens to the public in autumn 2019 with a refreshed identity and food and drink offering designed to consolidate its status as one of the most influential establishments in the world for lovers of mixology and gastronomic innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690188/Campari_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690189/Campari_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690190/Campari_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690191/Campari_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690192/Campari_5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690193/Campari_6.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690194/Campari_7.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684815/5324897/Campari_Logo.jpg