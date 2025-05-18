Progressive Judaism: 'Biggest change in British Judaism since the war' as new Progressive movement forms

LONDON, May 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a history-defining moment, member communities of Britain's Movement for Reform Judaism and Liberal Judaism have voted to unite into one Progressive Judaism for the UK at two parallel EGMs.

Dr Ed Kessler MBE - a leading interfaith thinker, writer and academic - chaired the Advisory Board that has overseen the process. He hailed the decision, saying: "This is the biggest change and most significant development in British Judaism since the Second World War.

"For the first time, this country now has a single, unified Progressive Judaism - providing a voice and a space that brings together timeless Jewish tradition with the diversity and values of 21st-century Jewish life."

The new Progressive Judaism will be the UK's largest synagogal movement, measured by number of communities (80). It will represent 1/3 of synagogue affiliated Jews with the goal of reaching out to roughly the same percentage of non-affiliated Jews who are known to align with Progressive Jewish values.

This is the first ever known unification of two Jewish denominations and the culmination of 250 years of Progressive Jewish history.

Rabbi Charley Baginsky, CEO of Liberal Judaism, and Rabbi Josh Levy, CEO of the Movement for Reform Judaism, have led the merger journey.

Rabbi Josh Levy said: "We have heard first-hand how Progressive Jews all around the country want to take this once-in-a-generation opportunity to create something new and intentional - a Progressive Judaism that has something to say into the world and that can help more people have more fulfilling religious lives."

Rabbi Charley Baginsky added: "We are now seeing the fruition of the next iteration of Progressive Jewish history. Through this vote, our members are both standing on the shoulders of all those who came before us and creating something long and lasting for our children and the generations who come after us."

Progressive Judaism differs from Orthodox Judaism in several ways. Services are egalitarian with everyone sitting together. The Progressive clergy is 50% women and 20% LGBTQI+. Progressive communities fully welcome mixed-faith families and hold dual-heritage wedding blessings. The movements campaigned for the introduction of the same-sex marriage law. In a further key difference to Orthodoxy, Jewish status can be inherited from either parent where a child is brought up as Jewish.

Liberal Judaism Chair Karen Newman said: "Our new Progressive Judaism will manifest its commitment to a Judaism that is non-dogmatic, inclusive and celebrates diversity in policy, prayer, and practice."

Paul Langsford, Chair of the Movement for Reform Judaism, added: "We will now be stronger, our voice will be louder and we will be able to bring even greater benefit not just to our own members, but to the whole Jewish community and wider British society."

