TouchSource Partners With Pylot - Powered by Imaginuity - to Launch an Innovative Multichannel Wayfinding Solution for Mixed-Use Shopping Centers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2025 / TouchSource, a leading innovator of place-based digital signage networks, has partnered with Imaginuity's proprietary website platform and marketing hub Pylot to deliver a unified wayfinding experience across marketing platforms. Together, they launched a sleek new Online Wayfinding solution for JLL Retail - delivering shopper-friendly, brand-forward maps - accessible anytime on mobile, web, and in-mall digital directories. This simple-to-deploy offering has launched to five sites and will reach 35 retail centers this year.

Replacing costly, hard-to-maintain, single-channel wayfinding from multiple vendors, this unified Online Wayfinding solution transforms tenant directories into dynamic, intuitive and interactive maps. When tenants change or move, administrators make the change in Pylot and the change automatically points to the new onsite location on the map. Designed for seamless deployment across website, onsite and mobile content channels - the solution streamlines implementation while delivering a modern visitor experience.

Imaginuity's market-leading Pylot® platform helps multi-location businesses scale their digital presence quickly and efficiently. Designed to balance brand consistency with local flexibility, Pylot empowers corporate marketers to maintain control while enabling local teams to deliver more personalized, relevant experiences. Now, with the integration of TouchSource's brandable, user-friendly wayfinding maps, visitors can effortlessly plan their entire trip - from events and dining to shopping and services - all within one seamless experience.

The integrated solution equips retail shopping centers with a cost-effective way to up-level the shopper experience, enhance the visibility of retail tenants with intelligent search features, and reduce operational complexity.

"Our retail clients want engaging digital experiences that highlight tenants, retail brands, and amenities - without the burden of high costs or complex upkeep," said Ashlyn Booth, Executive Vice President, Strategy & Marketing at JLL Retail. "The Pylot-TouchSource solution delivers on that promise from two trusted industry experts. We can now deploy directories and maps seamlessly across all shopping center channels with minimal effort."

"This integration further enhances the exciting digital experience we deliver for retail centers while reducing costs, complexity and upkeep for our clients," said Angela Sweeney, Executive Director at Imaginuity. "Full-service design, brandable maps and point-and-click updating for store locations makes this exciting for shoppers, improves outcomes for shopping centers and delivers yet another innovative tool to our Pylot customers."

"This partnership with Imaginuity represents a significant step forward in the retail experience," said Ajay Kapoor, CEO of TouchSource. "It makes it easy to elevate the shopper experience with less costs and hassle while reducing business complexity. It's easy to add to the widely adopted Pylot platform, and introduces new advertising revenue opportunities."

About Imaginuity

Imaginuity® is the integrated marketing company that leverages human, data, and artificial intelligence to make marketing perform better. Imaginuity's proprietary AdScience® platform collects, connects, and activates customer data to drive smarter targeting and efficient conversions. Through Pylot®, our unique website development and media management solution, we help multi-location businesses scale faster and perform smarter. Headquartered in Dallas, Imaginuity provides integrated services spanning brand experience, advertising, media strategy, paid and organic search, social media, web development, UX, AI, and advanced analytics. Learn more at www.imaginuity.com.

About TouchSource

TouchSource is a pioneering leader in effortless place-based communications. We enable retail centers, office buildings and hospitals to spark an exciting sense of place with compelling digital experiences and state-of-the-art display technology. With a focus on enhancing customer engagement and optimizing revenue, our turnkey solutions combine user-friendly software, engaging designs, and a wide portfolio of digital hardware into a hassle-free signage network. By combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of consumer behavior, TouchSource transforms ordinary spaces into dynamic environments that captivate viewers to drive brand exposure and in-store traffic.

