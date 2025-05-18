Liberty Home Loans Help Buyers Embrace Coastal Living

Coastal proximity is a key driver in Australian internal migration, and non-bank lender Liberty has flexible home loans to help buyers chasing the surf-side lifestyle.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2025 / While capital cities remain the focus for employment and international migration, a new study from the University of Sydney shows climate, education levels and tourism industries are driving coastal moves.

As a leader in the Australian mortgage space, non-bank lender Liberty helps borrowers with all kinds of lifestyle preferences to secure home loans and move to their dream location.

Bernadine Pantarotto, Communications Manager, says those looking to make a sea change and buy property could benefit from working with a free-thinking lender.

"As more people seek out the lifestyle benefits of coastal towns, our flexible home loans can accommodate various financial situations. This could make it easier for borrowers to achieve their dream of seaside living," said Ms. Pantarotto.

Unlike traditional lenders, Liberty takes a holistic approach to credit assessment, combining risk-based pricing with personalised customer service and greater choice.

"At Liberty, we look beyond just the numbers and consider the full picture of each borrower's financial situation to help find a tailored solution," Ms. Pantarotto said.

"Our flexible home loan options could help more Australians access the financing they need - regardless of smaller deposits, variable income sources or complex credit histories."

Whether borrowers are purchasing their first home, refinancing, or expanding a property portfolio, Liberty can help.

"Our range of home loan solutions, including low doc and low deposit home loans, could help more people say 'yes' to their property plans," said Ms. Pantarotto.

Beyond home loans, Liberty's lending options also include personal, car, business, commercial, and SMSF loans.

"We take the time to listen and find creative ways to support them in achieving their goals, and we've proudly helped over 900,000 free thinkers make their dreams a reality," said Ms. Pantarotto.

With over 27 years of experience, Liberty remains committed to helping more Australians get and stay financial.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 27 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

