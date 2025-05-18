Natural Heaven Unveils New Look and Expanded Product Line Featuring Hearts of Palm

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2025 / Natural Heaven, the ready-to-eat brand known for its pasta and rice alternatives made from hearts of palm, is entering an exciting new era. Backed by Ecuador's largest food company, Pronaca, the brand is unveiling new packaging, upgraded recipes, and a mission to bring sustainable, clean-label convenience to U.S. families - with zero waste and no hidden ingredients.

"What the heck are hearts of palm?" - That's the bold question launching Natural Heaven's national campaign - inviting American consumers to discover this nutritious, under-the-radar vegetable.



Hearts of Palm: A Sustainable, Nutrient-Dense Ingredient

Central to the relaunch is the spotlight on hearts of palm - a vegetable naturally rich in fiber and vitamins, and low in carbohydrates and calories. Grown using a zero-waste method, Natural Heaven hearts of palm offer a health-conscious alternative to traditional pasta and rice.

"Hearts of palm offer a comforting, carb-like experience while aligning with the nutritional priorities of today's consumers," said Andrea Rojo, Brand Manager at Natural Heaven. "We've worked hard to make this ingredient more accessible through convenient, one-minute meal options."

What's New in the Relaunch

The relaunch includes:

A refreshed visual identity and updated website: www.eatnaturalheaven.com

Microwavable, easy-tear pouches for improved convenience

Streamlined production processes that support lower pricing

Upgraded recipes, including Creamy Mash, Mediterranean Rice, and Asian Rice

A new Cuban-inspired Congri Rice dish

Additional product launches scheduled for later this year

All offerings are made with simple, clean ingredients.

Commitment to Sustainability and Community

Sustainability is a core value for Natural Heaven. The hearts of palm used in all products are sustainably planted and harvested. The company maintains a zero-waste policy from farm to factory and supports education and childhood nutrition programs in Ecuador.



"Beyond delivering quality food, our mission is to contribute positively at every step - from sourcing to social impact," said a representative of Pronaca.

Looking Ahead

Following a successful showcase at Expo West, Natural Heaven will present its refreshed line at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City this June.

Products are currently available for purchase at www.eatnaturalheaven.com, with Amazon and retail distribution expected to follow.

About Natural Heaven

Natural Heaven creates convenient, ready-to-eat meals using sustainably sourced hearts of palm. Backed by Pronaca, the company is dedicated to producing products that support healthier lifestyles and stronger communities.

