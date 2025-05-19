Anzeige
Liberty Personal Loans Help Borrowers Fund Their Dream Weddings

Finanznachrichten News

As Australian couples look for smart finance options for their big day, Liberty offers flexible personal loan solutions to keep wedding plans moving forward.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2025 / According to a Moneysmart survey, 60% of couples are using loans to help fund their wedding celebrations. With the average wedding costing $36,000, it's not surprising many Australians are seeking flexible lending solutions to cover the upfront expenses.

Leading lender Liberty offers personal loans to help borrowers access the funds they need for a wide range of purposes, including managing wedding-related costs.

According to Communications Manager, Bernadine Pantarotto, personal loans can provide flexible, fast funding ahead of life's special moments.

"From venues to catering, photography and more, the upfront expenses associated with a wedding can add up quickly," said Ms Pantarotto.

Liberty offers personal loan solutions up to $80,000 with a convenient online application to help make securing funding as simple as possible.

"With fixed repayments, Liberty personal loans can give borrowers the predictability and confidence they need to plan their dream celebration."

Personal loans could also be a handy option for debt consolidation, unexpected expenses, moving houses, medical bills and even pursuing a new hobby.

Same-day funding upon approval may also be available to help streamline the process and provide quick access to funds.

"Our tailored rates and fast turnaround times can help borrowers secure the lending they need to bring their vision to life without delay," said Ms Pantarotto.

For over 27 years, Liberty has proudly offered flexible solutions to support borrowers from all backgrounds, including those with variable incomes or less-than-perfect credit histories.

"We believe people are more than just their credit score, which is why we take the time to look at each borrower's individual circumstances," Ms Pantarotto said.

As well as personal loans, Liberty offers innovative lending solutions across home, car, business, commercial, and SMSF loans.

"We are proud to have helped over 900,000 customers with our tailored lending solutions," Ms Pantarotto said.

About Liberty
As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 27 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 87 2 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact
Laura Orchard
Media Coordinator
P: +61 3 8635 8888
E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

SOURCE: Liberty



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/liberty-personal-loans-help-borrowers-fund-their-dream-weddings-1029100

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
