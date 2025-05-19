CUKTECH Expands Product Line in Malaysia with Launch of Three Innovative Power Products

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2025 / CUKTECH, an innovative leader in clean energy and advanced charging solutions, is proud to unveil three groundbreaking additions to its product line in Malaysia, comprising CUKTECH CP12 Magnetic Power Bank with Built-in Cable, CUKTECH CP12 Magnetic Power Bank with Stand, and CUKTECH 10 Plus Power Bank. These latest launches reaffirm CUKTECH's commitment to delivering high-performance, accessible charging solutions, tailored for today's fast-paced digital lifestyles.

Leveraging over a decade of expertise, close ties with global brands such as Xiaomi, and pioneering DC-DC power conversion technology, CUKTECH continues to offer products that combine premium quality with exceptional value; typically priced at 60-70% of competitors' offerings, while maintaining equivalent or superior standards.

CUKTECH CP12 Magnetic Power Bank with Built-in Cable

The CUKTECH CP12 Magnetic Power Bank with Built-in Cable brings ultimate convenience with its 10,000mAh capacity, supporting both 22.5W wired fast charging and 7.5W wireless charging. Equipped with a robust iPhone-grade braided cable and strong N52 magnetic strength, it ensures seamless and secure charging experiences for iPhone 12-16 series and Qi-enabled Android devices. Designed with portability in mind, it features a compact profile and lightweight body, while offering rapid recharging capabilities with a 20W input.

CUKTECH CP12 Magnetic Power Bank with Stand

Adding further versatility, the CUKTECH CP12 Magnetic Power Bank with Stand transforms how users charge and interact with their devices. Featuring dual usage modes, it serves as a home-mode wireless stand charger with a 120° ergonomic tilt, perfect for bedside or desk use, and an on-the-go magnetic power bank when mobility is required. With 20W wired fast charging, 7.5W wireless output, and the ability to charge two devices simultaneously, it is purpose-built for a flexible, dynamic lifestyle.

CUKTECH 10 Plus Power Bank

For users seeking powerful performance in a compact form, the CUKTECH 10 Plus Power Bank offers an enhanced 15,000mAh capacity, 120W single-port output, and a smart TFT colour display for real-time monitoring of battery status, voltage, current, and device compatibility. It supports a wide range of fast charging protocols including PD, PPS, SCP, QC, and is optimised for Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, and other leading brands. Capable of charging Xiaomi14 Pro to 100% in just 18 minutes and delivering 30% of its own charge in just 10 minutes, the CUKTECH 10 Plus is a reliable companion for both smartphones and laptops, packed into a sleek and portable design.

A representative of CUKTECH commented, "We are excited to bring these innovative power solutions to the Malaysian market, designed for users who demand speed, flexibility, and reliability. Our new product range embodies CUKTECH's philosophy of delivering premium performance at a practical price point, and we look forward to expanding our presence in Malaysia, starting with availability through Shopee and Lazada Malaysia."

Starting from 15 May 2025, these new products are available on Shopee, with a wider rollout on Lazada from 23 May 2025. With these product launches, CUKTECH continues to redefine portable power, offering smarter, faster, and more user-centric solutions that meet the evolving needs of today's tech-savvy consumers.

Find more about CUKTECH products on their website at cuktech.com, and through their Asian social media on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok. For further updates and to connect with the CUKTECH community, feel free to visit CUKTECH's Malaysia and Asian Facebook community pages.

ABOUT NANJING CUKTECH ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. ("CUKTECH")

CUKTECH is a technology-driven innovative company, dedicated to creating a comprehensive clean energy ecosystem for its users. Since its journey began in 2016, CUKTECH has achieved remarkable milestones in the charging market, including developing popular charging products for Xiaomi that have garnered praise from both media and users. Today, CUKTECH products are sold in over 100 countries and regions worldwide. With a steadfast commitment to product innovation, over 51.4% of our team focuses on research and development, ensuring meticulous attention to detail and delivering products that users love. Known for its commitment to creating a comprehensive clean energy ecosystem, CUKTECH offers a range of cutting-edge products now available on Shopee and Lazada.

