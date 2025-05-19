Risen Energy Co., Ltd: Risen Energy Unveils Three Major Product Series Tailored for Diverse Solar Storage Scenarios at Intersolar Europe 2025

NINGBO, China, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy, a leading renewable energy company, recently launched three new product series at the Intersolar Europe: the Risen Stack Modular Energy Storage System, Luvit Micro Inverter, and Gurap String Inverter. These innovations were showcased for residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), and large-scale ground-mounted solar storage applications, highlighting Risen Energy's commitment to integrated solar storage solutions. Additionally, Risen Energy received the Pioneering Green Impact Enterprises Award, further underscoring its industry-wide recognition.

According to SolarPower Europe, installations are expected to grow 10%, reaching 655 GW by 2025, with annual growth in the low double digits from 2027 to 2029, reaching 930 GW by the period's end. Risen Energy has identified key user pain points across three scenarios:

Residential: Homeowners prioritize stable and reliable power generation, convenience, and safety.

C&I: Complex scenarios demand higher return on investment and lifecycle management.

Large-scale Plants: Stringent requirements for efficiency, safety, and environmental adaptability.

Risen Energy is firmly committed to advancing integrated solar storage solutions:

For Residential: By synergizing photovoltaic modules, micro inverters, and the Risen Cloud smart energy management system, Risen Energy delivers a safe, convenient, and flexible green energy experience. The new Micro Inverter Luvit supports plug-and-play installation, while Risen Cloud uses AI algorithms to optimize power distribution, enhancing energy efficiency. Real-time data updates are provided through a GIS-based 3D virtual plant, accessible via mobile devices. The energy storage systems incorporate multiple safety mechanisms, adapting to extreme temperatures from -45°C to 65°C, and ensuring compatibility with various brands.

For C&I: Leveraging modular integration and intelligent operation, Risen Energy combines high-efficiency power generation components; the Risen Stack Integrated Energy Storage System, string inverters, and smart operational systems. This collaboration reduces energy costs and enhances reliability. The new Risen Stack supports capacity expansion from 48 to 120 kWh with a maximum output of 60 kW, catering to diverse energy needs. Its three cooling modes ensure efficient thermal management, while six safety mechanisms effectively prevent thermal runaway risks. The Risen series string inverter achieves a peak efficiency of 98.6%, maintaining stable performance in wide temperature ranges and high altitudes. 24/7 monitoring, remote management, and AI fault detection reduce lifecycle operational costs and optimize returns on investment.

For Large-scale Plants: Focusing on integrated solar storage, Risen Energy combines high-efficiency HJT Hyper-ion Pro Module with the eFlex 836 kWh and eTron 5 MWh liquid-cooled energy storage systems. This synergy enhances generation efficiency, safety, and environmental adaptability. The Hyper-ion Pro offers over 3% more generation compared to other n-type models, significantly reducing balance-of-system (BOS) and levelized cost of energy. The eFlex 836 kWh system balances high energy density with flexibility, while the eTron 5 MWh system features five layers of safety protection.

With over 20 years' experience in the solar PV industry, Risen Energy produces 48 GW of modules and 15 GW of energy storage annually, driving integrated solar storage solutions for the global energy transition.

