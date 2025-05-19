Zagreb, Croatia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2025) - Borboleta, the Croatian-born jewelry brand known for sparking the European trend of symbolic thread bracelets, has announced its entry into the luxury jewelry market with the debut of the Atelier Collection. Featuring handcrafted pieces in 18k gold, diamonds, and precious gemstones, the collection represents a strategic evolution for a brand that has long blended emotion, symbolism, and everyday wearability.

Borboleta Joaillerie Launches Atelier Collection

Image courtesy of Borboleta:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/250149_34b9f8ac64d8a884_001full.jpg

Since its founding in 2012, Borboleta has carved out a niche with its recognizable thread bracelets, often described as "never-take-off" jewelry, built around themes of luck, love, and personal meaning. Now, with the Atelier line, Borboleta is offering elevated versions of its signature designs, made to last a lifetime.

"We wanted to create a collection that stays true to our essence, while offering our customers a level of craftsmanship and material quality they've been asking for," said Tajana Lisicar, founder and CEO of Borboleta. "Atelier is a natural next step; it keeps the emotional connection at the center, but elevates it with gold, diamonds, and timeless design."

Positioning for Global Growth

Image courtesy of Borboleta:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/250149_34b9f8ac64d8a884_002full.jpg

The launch of Atelier is part of a broader expansion strategy that includes growing Borboleta's digital footprint, entering select luxury retail spaces, and leveraging high-profile partnerships. The brand has built a reputation for combining sentiment with style, and its data-backed approach to consumer engagement has proven effective across international markets.

Borboleta's designs are already worn by celebrities across Europe and the U.S., many of whom have embraced the brand's understated elegance and personal symbolism. The company has also partnered with major global names, helping to cement its status as a brand with both mass appeal and staying power.

With the Atelier Collection, Borboleta is taking its place among a new class of European luxury brands, those that balance heritage with innovation, and storytelling with high-end design.

About Borboleta

Founded in 2012 in Zagreb, Croatia, Borboleta is known for its symbolic thread bracelets and emotionally driven designs. With a focus on meaning, craftsmanship, and wearability, the brand has cultivated a loyal global following. The launch of the Atelier Collection marks Borboleta's official entry into the fine jewelry space, offering elevated designs crafted in gold, diamonds, and precious stones, designed to be worn daily and cherished for a lifetime.

