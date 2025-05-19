Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.05.2025 07:42 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center: Ho Chi Minh city promotes its tourism potential in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the aim to providing the most up-to-date information about Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh City tourism products and services, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism will hold the Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh city Tourism Promotion Program in Germany 2025 as follows:

1. Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Booth at IMEX Frankfurt 2025:

Meet HoChiMinhCityTourism at IMEX Frankfurt 2025!

From May 20th to 22nd, discover the dynamic blend of modernity and cultural richness that makes Ho Chi Minh City an exceptional destination for international events. With advanced MICE facilities and a vibrant heritage, we're ready to connect with MICE professionals at Pavilion B325 in Messe Frankfurt.

Don't miss out on exploring our innovative tourism potential and unparalleled MICE capabilities
Time: 20th - 22ndMay 2025
Venue: Pavilion B325, IMEX Frankfurt - Hall 8, Messe Frankfurt
List of co-exhibitors:

  • Vietnam Airlines
  • BenThanh Tourist
  • Asian Trails
  • Terraverde Travel & Events
  • MakeYourAsia
  • Indochina Heritage
  • ASIA DMC
  • Trusted DMC
  • Vietravel
  • Bliss Hoi An

Our sponsor-in-kind: Le Meridien Saigon Hotel, Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon, Lekofe.

Join us at B325 for exclusive presentations on Ho Chi Minh city tourism and a chance to win lucky draw

  • Where Inspiration Begins - Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City at IMEX |11:00 - 11:30, Tuesday, 20 May 2025|
  • Your Gateway to Vietnam - Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City |15:00 - 15:30, Tuesday, 20 May 2025|
  • Where Vibrant Energy Meets Endless Inspiration - Ho Chi Minh City |11:00 - 11:30, Wednesday, 21 May 2025|
  • Vibrant Journeys, Inspired Connections - Ho Chi Minh City |15:00 - 15:30, Wednesday, 21 May 2025|

2. Join us at the B2B Meeting on Vietnam - Germany Tourism in Munich:

  • Time: 10h00 - 12h00, May 23rd, 2025
  • Venue: HYPERION Hotel München, Truderinger Str. 13, 81677 München, Germany.

Agenda:

  • 10h00 AM: Welcoming guests.
  • 10h30 AM: Opening remarks by Ho Chi Minh city Tourism and Vietnam Airlines.
  • 11h00: Discussion section.
  • 12h00: Luncheon.

Why attend the B2B meeting:

  • Business Insights
  • Government Connections
  • Market Access
  • Brand Exposure
  • Potential Partnerships

Register NOW via https://forms.gle/RLjXX61rsxT1uFyB8

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Nguyen Do Yen Nhi
Official of Overseas Promotion Division
Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center
Email: ndynhi.sdl@tphcm.gov.vn
Phone: +84 927 001 473

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ho-chi-minh-city-promotes-its-tourism-potential-in-germany-302458711.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
