Dubai, UAE - May 19, 2025 - SeaPRwire , a leading public relations and media communications platform in Asia, has announced a strategic expansion into the Arab region through a new partnership with Novationwire . Together, the two companies have launched a regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to provide localized support and enhanced PR solutions for clients across key sectors including AI, Crypto, forex trading, online gaming and online entertainment. This move marks a significant milestone in SeaPRwire's global expansion strategy, aiming to better serve enterprises in the Middle East with professional, tailored media outreach services. With the addition of Novationwire's regional expertise, the Dubai office will function as a local hub for brands looking to strengthen their media presence in Arabic-speaking markets and beyond. Localized Support for a Dynamic Business Environment Dubai has emerged as a global innovation center and a major business gateway between East and West. The city's vibrant economy and pro-business regulatory environment continue to attract leading companies from emerging industries, particularly in AI, blockchain, fintech, and digital entertainment. Recognizing this growing demand for localized media support, SeaPRwire and Novationwire have joined forces to provide targeted communication services tailored to the unique needs of these high-growth sectors. "Dubai is a key strategic location for our international growth," said Grace Martin, Media Director at SeaPRwire. "Our new partnership with Novationwire allows us to offer on-the-ground support and culturally attuned media solutions that empower brands to effectively connect with audiences in the Arab region." Multilingual Capabilities and Global Distribution The Dubai office will offer press release distribution services in both Arabic and multiple global languages, supported by SeaPRwire's proprietary AI-driven media distribution platform. This ensures that clients' messages are delivered not only accurately, but also in a timely manner across borders and linguistic regions. Businesses will benefit from advanced targeting capabilities that reach key media outlets, journalists, and industry influencers throughout the Arab world and internationally. "Through our advanced multilingual technology, we help clients publish and distribute press releases in Arabic, English, and over 20 other languages," said Ethan Youssef, Regional Director at Novationwire. "This is essential for companies in industries such as crypto and forex, where credibility and global exposure can make a significant difference in growth and investor engagement." Empowering High-Tech and High-Growth Sectors SeaPRwire's expansion into Dubai focuses heavily on serving companies operating in cutting-edge digital sectors. AI startups, cryptocurrency platforms, online entertainment services, and forex trading firms often face unique challenges when entering the Arab market. These include regulatory complexities, cultural nuances, and language barriers. SeaPRwire and Novationwire's new service suite aims to address these pain points by offering: Localized media strategies tailored to the UAE and broader Arab market

Arabic language press release creation and distribution

AI-enhanced global press distribution across 30,000+ media outlets

Direct-to-editor services for major publications in the region

Sector-specific media lists for fintech, AI, crypto, and entertainment With these resources, companies can establish a stronger media footprint, build credibility, and engage with investors and consumers more effectively in Arabic-speaking markets. Strategic Vision for the Middle East The partnership also aligns with the UAE's Vision 2030 goals to foster innovation and attract foreign investment. By equipping tech-forward businesses with the media tools they need to thrive, SeaPRwire and Novationwire are contributing to the growth of a digitally empowered economy in the region. "Our presence in Dubai is about more than just business expansion-it's about supporting the evolution of communication in a region that's rapidly becoming a hub for digital innovation," added Martin. "Whether our clients are launching a new crypto token, announcing a major AI breakthrough, or expanding a forex trading platform, we're here to ensure their stories are heard-clearly, locally, and globally." About Novationwire Novationwire is a global PR and media distribution company focused on helping brands connect with audiences across emerging markets, particularly in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa. With deep regional expertise and a robust network of media partners, Novationwire delivers targeted messaging strategies that drive visibility and engagement across borders. About SeaPRwire SeaPRwire is a leading earned media communications management platform in Asia, designed to empower PR and communications professionals. Its Branding-Insight Program streamlines communication management by connecting clients with a network of over 80,000 journalists, editors, magazines, and online media outlets, along with 300 million followers of key opinion leaders (KOLs). Leveraging AI-driven technology, SeaPRwire enables users to identify relevant media and KOLs, personalize pitches, and measure the impact of their communications efforts. Operating across regions including Japan, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, SeaPRwire enhances brand awareness and educates audiences effectively. Media Contact Brand: SeaPRwire Contact: Media team Email: cs@seaprwire.com Website: https://seaprwire.com 19/05/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

