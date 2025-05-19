An international team of researchers has demonstrated a novel solvent process for pure and highly crystalline 2D perovskites, which they demonstrated in 2D/3D perovskite solar cells. A n-i-p champion perovskite solar cell had a power conversion efficiency of 25. 9%, retaining 91% of the initial performance after 1,074 hours at 85 C using maximum power point tracking. After investigating the causes of degradation in 2D/a3D perovskite solar cells, a team of international researchers led by a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) team developed a solutions-based process for two-dimensional ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...