TCN, Inc.: TCN Enhances Workforce Management Offering With AI-Powered Features

LONDON and WEST MIDLANDS, England and BUCHAREST, Romania and ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCN, a leading provider of cloud-based contact centre solutions, today announced significant advancements and the integration of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) into its Workforce Management (WFM) suite. These enhancements empower contact centres to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency while improving performance and enhancing the customer experience.

TCN's robust WFM solution harnesses the power of AI to deliver intelligent automation, actionable insights for strategic planning and the ability to proactively identify and address staffing challenges, fostering a more engaged and productive workforce.

AI-Driven Forecasting: By analysing historical data with advanced algorithms, TCN's WFM accurately forecasts contact volume, allowing managers to meet service goals without overspending on labour. It automates the analysis of past monthly, weekly, daily, and hourly contact patterns- capturing seasonal trends and marketing impacts - to ensure that contact centres consistently have the right staff in the right place to handle every interaction.

Intelligent Scheduling: The scheduling features go beyond simple automation. WFM Scheduler utilises advanced computational AI to enhance accuracy in requirement calculations. Scheduler will create shifts that include strategically placed intraday activities (such as breaks and lunches) to ensure optimal staffing levels that reduce caller wait times, improve first call resolution rates and increase overall customer satisfaction.

Performance Monitoring and Alerts: AI algorithms continuously monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) and provide near real-time alerts to managers when predefined thresholds are met or exceeded. This immediate visibility allows for intervention before service levels (and the customer experience) are significantly impacted.

"TCN is committed to providing our clients with innovative and effective tools to manage their contact centre operations," said Heather Jones, Workforce Management SME at TCN. "The integration of AI into our Workforce Management suite is a natural and necessary step as it makes the unprecedented visibility WFM provides accessible to all contact centres, regardless of size or skill level."

TCN's AI-enhanced WFM solution is designed to be intuitive and is seamlessly built into the existing TCN Operator platform. This powerful suite of features empowers contact centres to move beyond reactive management toward a proactive and data-driven approach that drives operational excellence and delivers a competitive edge.

