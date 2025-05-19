LIfT BioSciences presents latest data on its first-in-class Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophils at International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy

London, 19 May 2025- LIfT BioSciences, ('LIfT' or 'the Company'), a rapidly emerging biotech and the global leader in neutrophil immunotherapies, today announces that preclinical data showing the potential of its first-in-class Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs) as a disruptive new class of immunotherapy for solid tumours was presented at the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2025 New Orleans Annual Meeting held from 7-10 May.

The poster highlights significant advancements in the therapeutic performance of IMANs, with data showcasing IMANs' dual mechanism of action, combining direct tumour cytotoxicity with potent immunomodulatory effects in solid tumours.

Key highlights include:

IMAN immunotherapy demonstrates superior tumour penetration and direct cancer cell killing: IMANs, whether haematopoietic stem cell- or induced pluripotent stem cell-derived, demonstrated exceptional anti-cancer properties across multiple solid tumour types. Data shows IMANs rapidly infiltrate tumours, with superior killing capabilities against patient-derived tumour organoids from non-small cell lung cancer, bladder, pancreatic, and colorectal cancers. Unlike conventional immunotherapies that focus solely on adaptive immunity and fixed targets, IMANs offer a comprehensive approach that addresses the fundamental challenge of immunosuppressive tumour microenvironments.





Poster presentation:

Presentation title: 'IMANS: A Transformative Solution for Overcoming Challenges of Solid Tumour Immunotherapy and Rejuvinating Innate Immunity, With Broad Implications for Oncology and Beyond





Presenter: Mark A. Exley, Chief Scientific Officer, LIfT BioSciences

The poster can be found here.

Alex Blyth, Chief Executive Officer of LIfT BioSciences, commented:"We are pleased share our latest preclinical data with the scientific community at the ISCT Annual Meeting. Through our scalable, GMP-compliant manufacturing process enabling the production of high-quality IMANs, the data reinforces the transformative potential of IMANs as a disruptive new class of immunotherapy for solid tumours. The dual anti-tumour mechanisms, combining direct cytotoxic activity with immunomodulation of the solid tumour microenvironment, rejuvenates the innate immune system and drives a durable immune response, offering hope for a more effective and accessible cancer treatment, particularly in tumours where current therapies fall short. These findings represent an important step forward as we continue to advance our IMANs toward the clinic and help shape the future of immunotherapy."

