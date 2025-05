Array Technologies has unveiled DuraTrack Hail XP, a ground-mount solar tracker engineered to withstand extreme hail and wind, featuring a 77-degree stow angle for added protection. From pv magazine USA Array Technologies has released DuraTrack Hail XP, a ground-mount solar tracker designed to withstand extreme hail and wind events. The tracker tilts solar panels up to 77 degrees to avoid direct hail impact. Hail XP features a reinforced bearing housing, larger gear rack, and upgraded damper. It uses AC power instead of batteries to ensure readiness during hail events. Array Technologies said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...